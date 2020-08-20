Amid acute food shortage because of the pandemic, North Korea leader Kim Jong-un, in a horrific step, has allegedly ordered the citizens to give up their pet dogs so that the animals can be used for meat in the restaurants.

Kim Jong Un orders North Koreans to hand over pet dogs for ‘restaurant meat’ as the country is rocked by food shortages - https://t.co/Q8s4ixddFb — Ameyaw Debrah (@ameyaw112) August 17, 2020

His reasoning is that owning a pet is a 'bourgeois ideology' and a result of capitalism. He argues that only rich people can afford pets and hence wants to take them away.

So while some dogs will also reportedly be sent to zoos, others are allegedly going to be killed for meat.

Kim Jong Un announced that owning a pet is now against the law. North Koreans have been ordered to hand over their pet dogs. Owners fear dogs will be used for restaurant meat due to food shortages.https://t.co/O7cxhAAkuc — Vic DeGrammont for Congress FL-20 (@votedegrammont) August 17, 2020

Possibly attempting to use dog meat to feed his people under guise of prohibittig dogs as pets because he doesn't want Western influence, Kim Jong Un murders dogs in North Korea. UN investigate



"Kim Jong Un orders pet dogs to be confiscated in Pyongyang" https://t.co/bNYXvOhsUY — Debbie Nester (@DebbieNester1) August 17, 2020

To execute this inhuman task, apparently teams have been made to find out families which have pet dogs. Once they are identified, it is pretty much clear: They have to give up on the animal no matter what.

All in all, this is Kim Jong-un's idea of creating an 'equal society' amid an economic crash down due to the pandemic.

kim jong un has made it illegal to own dogs in north korea and is ordering for its citizens to surrender their pets.....i literally do not want to live anymore. i can’t take this. — adriana (@adrianaserret) August 17, 2020

Is Kim Jong Un seriously confiscating all the pet dogs in North Korea to use as food? 🤮 https://t.co/RyZhI7AGl0 — NeoUnrealist (@NeoUnrealist) August 18, 2020

Earlier in 2018, people with dogs as pets were asked to give fur for the Party Foundation Day, an important event in North Korea.

He made it optional but those who refused had to give rice costing $148 to the state.

This is the dictator Trump says that he is in love with -- a man who forces people to hand over their companion animals so they can be killed. According to this, many believe the dogs are being slaughtered for meat due to a food shortage in the country. https://t.co/dfY6YLTrVr — Ari Solomon (@VeganAri) August 18, 2020

okay kim jong un is fucking horrible



we been knew but he’s in fucking new territory for confiscating pet dogs from people — Nerdy / BLM /🐀 (@NebulaTheNerd) August 18, 2020

If true, this order in direct violation of animal rights and an absolutely disgusting decision that cannot be criticised enough.