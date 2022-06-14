Kim Kardashian entered the glitz of this year's Met Gala wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress. Reportedly, she went through a dramatic weight loss to fit into this 60-year-old historical gown.

Kim & Marilyn
Source: TrixAbia

However, trouble came brewing when the pictures of the damaged dress surfaced online after Kardashian wore it.  

Reportedly, Kim wore the dress only for a few minutes before she switched to wearing its replica.

While some people think that it's just another dress and nothing to fret about so much...

There are many who are just not happy with this.

It could have been just another old dress, but the fact is that it is brimming with so many connotations. Why was it even rented in the first place? 