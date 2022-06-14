Kim Kardashian entered the glitz of this year's Met Gala wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress. Reportedly, she went through a dramatic weight loss to fit into this 60-year-old historical gown.

However, trouble came brewing when the pictures of the damaged dress surfaced online after Kardashian wore it.

This is like walking into the Louvre and throwing paint thinner directly onto the Mona Lisa. Fashion preservation is so important. This was the destruction of an irreplaceable historical artifact, all for a walk down a red carpet. I’m going to be sick. pic.twitter.com/vLooLPFLW2 — Sarah McGonagall (@gothspiderbitch) June 13, 2022

Reportedly, Kim wore the dress only for a few minutes before she switched to wearing its replica.

This is horrifying. This is a truly impressive amount of damage that can now never be undone, and will only worsen over time. The whole thing is going to end up falling apart eventually, so much sooner than it ever would have otherwise. Oh my god. pic.twitter.com/ukTrMPIfDl — Sarah McGonagall (@gothspiderbitch) June 13, 2022

There are tons of reasons to not like Kim Kardashian. This is at the top of my list. — 🏴‍☠️ 𝚃𝚛𝚞𝚝𝚑 𝙽𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚛 𝙿𝚎𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚑𝚎𝚜. (@lydiadiscovers) June 13, 2022

Museums have a strict code of ethics that they have to adhere to with their artifacts. They will not allow any use that risks the item’s integrity. But because Ripley’s is privately owned, they don’t have to follow these rules, and that’s how unfortunate things like this happen. — Sarah McGonagall (@gothspiderbitch) June 13, 2022

While some people think that it's just another dress and nothing to fret about so much...

I doubt any of you knew this dress existed untill she put it on. Who cares lol. — Marbo. (@marco_smith_07) June 14, 2022

I know you appreciate the art of Marilyn Monroe's dress but it is just a dress that was probably worn once or twice by the popular actress. I'm no expert in clothing but the before and after still look like stained pieces of fabric that definitely hasn't aged well🤔 — Grayson Deleon (@GraysonDele) June 13, 2022

It’s just a dress. Yes it is an iconic part of history but the failure isn’t on Kim for wanting to wear it to the Met Gala. The failure is on those who were supposed to be preserving it allowing it to be rented or sold. Contd. — N to the Dub (@ByeeeeeFelicia) June 14, 2022

never understood why people cared so much. like yeah history but you’re not gonna wear the dress. you don’t have to preserve everything people. everything eventually decays — ari🤎 (@yandereari) June 14, 2022

Its a fucking dress. — Good Little Chaos Agent. (@Sheldon_Welders) June 14, 2022

It’s ultimately a piece of fabric and Kim couldn’t have laid a finger on it if the people put in charge of it didn’t consent. That was the fate of this dress 60 years after it was worn. Most dresses get trashed before then. The world moves on. — Noah Cassiel (@NCassiel) June 13, 2022

There are many who are just not happy with this.

I don’t understand why she had to wear literally the exact same dress as Marilyn. She has enough money to recreate the dress or make a dress that’s similar to it to her exact measurements instead of dieting and losing 16 lbs in 3 weeks just to wear the Marilyn dress for one night — leia from paramore📚 (@leah_imperial) June 13, 2022

The dress represents the gilded age. Gilded age was an era of opulence while we went through troubling political times. Iirc this was like after civil war but rich people boasted their wealth. Kim, was very on brand and I hate to say that. — ✨A Z U L A ✨ (@SimbaThegreat__) June 14, 2022

Sorry, but not many are worthy to wear that dress. KK is not one of them. — Maureen D (@superlove1003) June 14, 2022

The fact that she changed into a replica after only wearing it for 5 minutes pisses me off even more like she shouldn't have been wearing it at all like she should have worn the replica from the getgo ugh this pisses me off — Ava (@sapphicharkness) June 13, 2022

I don't understand why she dint have a look alike dress made up for her.. That's what I use to do for my customers.. Spoil this iconic dress like that.. Wow — charlotte volkwyn (@volkwyn4) June 13, 2022

What would you know about history or fashion? They lovingly preserve alot of historical clothes. Including Queen Victoria’s wedding dress I believe.

Clothes have meaning. Just cause you don’t care doesn’t mean they aren’t important. — Bec (@Angelic_Wings) June 14, 2022

I personally don't give a crap about fashion and don't know the significance behind this specific dress of Marilyn's, but it clearly matters to other people and I myself just don't think that the damage done to the dress is worth Kim wearing it, like... Just wear a replica. Easy. — I'm sick of arguments (@imsodonexD99) June 14, 2022

It always rubbed me the wrong way how Marilyn was so exploited by the media both in life and after she died. It makes me mad that Kim saw Marilyn and her legacy as a costume she could put on and damage, just feels like she didn't see her as a person but just a fashion statement.. — ClockworkQueer| Commissions open 🌸 (@ClockworkQueer) June 13, 2022

I just dont get why she was allowed to wear the dress in the first place!? — Schrödinger's Miqo’te (@dumbmiqote) June 14, 2022

i remember seeing an excerpt from an interview about how upset kim was that it wouldn’t fit her bc she couldn’t tailor it and how awful it was for her and i felt my eye twitch from actual anger like DONT WEAR IT THEN — pauli 🪲 (@fugoingtohell) June 13, 2022

But wasn't there a team supposed to ensure the integrity of the dress? I read that she didn't even wear it that long, such a shame — Quentin (@QMiqueou) June 13, 2022

The committee gave this dress to her to wear knowing she had to go on an insane diet to fit into it. This had to be expected to some extent. It's easy to jab at Kardashian but this feels a bit sensationalized. — S.S. Stormborn (@SaruhSeven) June 13, 2022

That fabric has not been made for multiple decades, we no longer have the instructions to make it. The fabric of the dress is extremely rare, along with that, the dress was the last thing Marilyn Monroe wore in public before her death. — Vinyl (@VinylSynth) June 14, 2022

It could have been just another old dress, but the fact is that it is brimming with so many connotations. Why was it even rented in the first place?