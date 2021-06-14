Bhutan, which has been applauded time and again for its commendable precautions taken during the pandemic, has once again proven that it puts the health of its people over everything else.

According to Reuters, the country has an average of 18 new infections each day. And the king of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is making sure that the pandemic stays in control.

In an effort to ensure the safety of his people, the king trekked 5 days in Bhutan’s eastern border areas to check illegal crossings that could increase the spread of COVID-19.

In a tweet, Tenzing Lamsang, the President of Media Association of Bhutan, shared pictures of the king who is taking his 14th or 15th trip to the borders during the pandemic.

His Majesty The King trekked 5 days in Bhutan’s eastern border areas through forests, rain, high passes & leeches to check on border posts put up to check illegal crossings to prevent COVID-19.



This is his 14th or 15th trip since pandemic started.



Accompanied by PM this time. pic.twitter.com/bh2acXkSll — Tenzing Lamsang (@TenzingLamsang) June 14, 2021

The tweet also mentioned that the king has rarely been home since the pandemic began, and is busy patrolling and ensuring the safety of his country.

This picture below is almost a month long trip to Bhutan’s thickly forested southern border areas which His Majesty had just completed recently.



His Majesty has a 5-year-old and a new born at home but has rarely got the chance to see them since the first case in March 2020. pic.twitter.com/qhJsTiZco0 — Tenzing Lamsang (@TenzingLamsang) June 14, 2021

Twitter is obviously in awe of the steps he is taking.

That is governance https://t.co/bHKfpHFWOa — ambrish gupta (@ambrishgupta11) June 14, 2021

That’s the way to keep the country secure and it’s people protected. https://t.co/8sjrp3bG55 — sanjay kapoor (@sanjaykpr) June 14, 2021

Leading from the front! https://t.co/e54D8EkCgH — Gbénró Adégbolá ن (@GbenroAdegbola) June 14, 2021

Love and appreciate the role of the Bhutan King. People of Bhutan just love him. https://t.co/SbDOi1ctVe — M Firoz Ahmed (@firozahm) June 14, 2021

And my dear friends that is a Leader https://t.co/BUSMdSmOYJ — Nuwan Chandrasoma (@mymailnot) June 14, 2021

Wow!

Our heads here only do Helicopter Surveys - which is pathetic. https://t.co/tWpVyl2rql — Snjog DATTA (@snjogdatta) June 14, 2021

Bhutan's monarchy is far sighted and competent.Having proactively initiated the move towards democracy, the monarchs continue to play an important role, as can be seen here. The royal family has the people's love. Whenever one thinks of Bhutan, all one can say is "Nazar na lage!" https://t.co/NyWG7Cd7Vy — Vivek Prasad (@Mallufideintent) June 14, 2021

This is one of the reason why #Bhutan is peaceful place to live in & why development index are so great recently.@narendramodi U need to learn a lot from Bhutan!!

Scripted Man Vs Wild & other PR events are futile! https://t.co/Qud3RNPbYB — Mahendra Kumar (@BrotherToGod) June 14, 2021

According to reports, 1,813 infections and 1 coronavirus-related death has been reported in the country since the pandemic began. And a total of 482,038 vaccine doses have been administered.