While no study has been conducted on this yet, I feel that WhatsApp forwards affect more people in India than even smoking.
How else do we explain Kiran Bedi posting the following video on Twitter? The one that talks about how chick hatching from eggs discarded due to Corona, is proof of 'nature's creations'.
Eggs which were thrown as waste because of corona , after one week hatched . The creation of nature 🤔— Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) April 5, 2020
(Fwded) Life has its own mysterious ways.. pic.twitter.com/H7wMQqc7jc
Now, there's a lot that can be said about the video, and the accompanying message. So naturally, Twitterati obliged:
Yes ma'am, Milk and Palak I thrown at a place separately as a waste of corona and when I visited that place after 2 hours, it had became PalaK Paneer.— Doctor NiMo (@niiravmodi) April 5, 2020
I think nature is healing itself.
Uff , you just made a logical conclusion. Not allowed. Ms Bedi doesn't like it.— Ankur (@theankursinha) April 5, 2020
Someone please delete WhatsApp from her phone— Prabha پربھا (@deepsealioness) April 5, 2020
Corona bhi Sochta Hoga Kaunse Desh Aake Phas Gaya Mein.— कbiर🇮🇳 (@mumbaichamulgaa) April 5, 2020
No idea of school...But University is Whatsapp !!— Soul of India (@CrimeMasterGojo) April 5, 2020
Uninstall WhatsApp. I repeat, uninstall WhatsApp. NOW.— Arif Iqbal (@TheAdvIqbal) April 5, 2020
Oh god, don't you know Poultry eggs won't hatch like that on roads— Logesh Kumarasamy (@LoguOnline) April 5, 2020
Eggs you eat at home cannot be hatched... But then again, India is screwed coz of WhatsApp and fwds... 🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️— TheNikhil (@vermanikhilv) April 5, 2020
This is true!— Coronavati Totapari (@CoffeeNChirps) April 5, 2020
Maine kuch dino pehle kharab Gaajar phek dia tha, after one week it turned to Gaajar ka halwa!
Creation of nature 🙏
When will intelligence hatch we all wonder.— Syed Usman (@Sydusm) April 5, 2020
You are right Kiran Bedi ji ...the thaali which I clanged like crazy on 22nd March has now grown into a big kadai....— 𝘗𝘳𝘪𝘺𝘢 𝘠𝘢𝘥𝘢𝘷 (@priyapyadav18) April 5, 2020
Life has its own mysterious ways...
😇
The peanut shells I threw away yesterday have now turned into my salary! HR's creation?