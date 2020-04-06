While no study has been conducted on this yet, I feel that WhatsApp forwards affect more people in India than even smoking.

How else do we explain Kiran Bedi posting the following video on Twitter? The one that talks about how chick hatching from eggs discarded due to Corona, is proof of 'nature's creations'.

Eggs which were thrown as waste because of corona , after one week hatched . The creation of nature 🤔

(Fwded) Life has its own mysterious ways.. pic.twitter.com/H7wMQqc7jc — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) April 5, 2020

Now, there's a lot that can be said about the video, and the accompanying message. So naturally, Twitterati obliged:

Yes ma'am, Milk and Palak I thrown at a place separately as a waste of corona and when I visited that place after 2 hours, it had became PalaK Paneer.



I think nature is healing itself. — Doctor NiMo (@niiravmodi) April 5, 2020

Uff , you just made a logical conclusion. Not allowed. Ms Bedi doesn't like it. — Ankur (@theankursinha) April 5, 2020

Your IQ is lower than the temperature of an Ice — Nehr_who (@Nehr_who) April 5, 2020

Someone please delete WhatsApp from her phone — Prabha پربھا (@deepsealioness) April 5, 2020

Corona bhi Sochta Hoga Kaunse Desh Aake Phas Gaya Mein. — कbiर🇮🇳 (@mumbaichamulgaa) April 5, 2020

No idea of school...But University is Whatsapp !! — Soul of India (@CrimeMasterGojo) April 5, 2020

Uninstall WhatsApp. I repeat, uninstall WhatsApp. NOW. — Arif Iqbal (@TheAdvIqbal) April 5, 2020

Oh god, don't you know Poultry eggs won't hatch like that on roads — Logesh Kumarasamy (@LoguOnline) April 5, 2020

The silk cloth which was thrown by me is now turned into a cocoon, i think a silk worm will come out out of it very soon ! Life has it's own ways ... — Dr. Achambit Santra (@5trilIion_jumle) April 5, 2020

Eggs you eat at home cannot be hatched... But then again, India is screwed coz of WhatsApp and fwds... 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — TheNikhil (@vermanikhilv) April 5, 2020

This is true!



Maine kuch dino pehle kharab Gaajar phek dia tha, after one week it turned to Gaajar ka halwa!



Creation of nature 🙏 — Coronavati Totapari (@CoffeeNChirps) April 5, 2020

We have thrown 2 litres of milk as waste in our backyard, after one week we see two cows are hatched. — AK (@moodra_dei) April 5, 2020

When will intelligence hatch we all wonder. — Syed Usman (@Sydusm) April 5, 2020

Yes mam , bcs of corona ,dinosaur bhi andon se nikalkar raston par aagaye hain.. pic.twitter.com/lPjerbyUog — संस्कारज़म #Quarantined धौनीयन्स (@Being_Sanskaari) April 5, 2020

You are right Kiran Bedi ji ...the thaali which I clanged like crazy on 22nd March has now grown into a big kadai....



Life has its own mysterious ways...

😇 — 𝘗𝘳𝘪𝘺𝘢 𝘠𝘢𝘥𝘢𝘷 (@priyapyadav18) April 5, 2020

The peanut shells I threw away yesterday have now turned into my salary! HR's creation?