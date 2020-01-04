Former IPS Officer and the current Lt Governor of Puducherry has posted a video about a sound that the Sun makes. And according to her and the video, that sound is apparently 'Om'.

Mind you, if you are inclined to believe it, please don't.

Anyhow, Twitter was very efficient in pointing out that this was a product of WhatsApp University.

Sound is a pressure wave. It requires air as a medium.



Is there air in space?



Indian Constitution



Fundamental Duties (Article 51A)



It shall be the duty of every citizens of India-

(h) to develop the scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform.



Well, the Sun does emit a sound. It's actually the vibration of the sun. And it doesn't sound like 'Om'.

The Sun is not silent. The low, pulsing hum of our star's heartbeat allows scientists to peer inside, revealing huge rivers of solar material flowing, along with waves, loops and eruptions. This helps scientists study what can’t be seen. Listen in: https://t.co/J4ZC3hUwtL pic.twitter.com/lw30NIEob2 — NASA (@NASA) July 25, 2018

Now, if only Ms Bedi had Googled it!