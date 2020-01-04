Former IPS Officer and the current Lt Governor of Puducherry has posted a video about a sound that the Sun makes. And according to her and the video, that sound is apparently 'Om'. 

Mind you, if you are inclined to believe it, please don't. 

Kiran Bedi
Source: News18

Anyhow, Twitter was very efficient in pointing out that this was a product of WhatsApp University.

Well, the Sun does emit a sound. It's actually the vibration of the sun. And it doesn't sound like 'Om'. 

Now, if only Ms Bedi had Googled it!