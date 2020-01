Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash earlier today, reports TMZ.

The 41-year-old former basketball star was travelling along with 3 people when his private helicopter went down in Calabasas, California.

Considered one of the greatest NBA players of all time, Kobe Bryant won 5 NBA championships, 2 NBA Finals MVPs and league MVP in 2008 in his 20 year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers also retired the two jerseys he wore for them, numbers 8 and 24.