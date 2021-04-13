And, in a moment you'll know exactly why his story is all over the internet.
Swapan has been playing the violin for the past 19 years and he has been wooing strangers on the streets with his music and artwork.
In fact, he also started traveling across India to play the violin in order to raise funds for his wife's cancer treatment. His wife was diagnosed with uterus cancer in 2002. However, she was reportedly cured in 2019. Now, she is leading a healthy life.
But, that doesn't mean Swapan has stopped playing the violin. Mostly clad in a kurta and dhotti, he still continues to travel and play the violin for the public. And, his passion and love for music has now become the talk of the town.
And, he is in no mood to stop entertaining strangers and wooing them with his soulful melody.
A great love story indeed.