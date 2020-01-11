Kolkata has come out on top to be the safest city in the country, for the second year in a row. This city has the lowest rate of cognizable offences recorded, according to the 2018 National Crime Records Bureau report.

With a crime rate of 152.2, Kolkata is number one on the list followed by Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai. Kolkata saw 14 rapes in 2018, compared with 15 in 2017. With the total number of crimes committed against women dropping from 32,513 to 30,394.





On the other hand, Delhi registered 416 cases of murder and 473 murder attempts, while Mumbai registered 164 murders and 280 attempts.

Focused attention of the state government towards creating infrastructure and additional manpower, creation of new police stations, upgrade of vigilance, both human and technological, among other things have helped greatly in the prevention and detection of crime.

- Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma

However, the state of Bengal is not as safe as the city, it is the fourth-most violent crime-prone after Assam, Tripura and Haryana.