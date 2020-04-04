It's hard to keep your spirits high with everything that's going on in the world right now. In order to make the best of the shithole that human existence has found itself in at the moment, people have been coming up with unique and entertaining ways to keep things interesting as well as informative.

In an effort to keep things fresh, the Kolkata Police sang a different version of the iconic Bengali song 'Bela Bose', asking people to follow the lockdown and stay safe.

It's heartening to see that those on the frontlines are not losing hope, and using novel tactics to keep spirits high and ensure people follow the rules.