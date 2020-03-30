Ali Koolar, owner of popular Koolar cafe in Matunga was detained by Matunga police on Saturday. The reason behind the detention was a viral video that shows him driving around with a siren blazing from his car during the lockdown.

According to The Hindu, the local police said that the inquiries were initiated into the matter after the incident was brought to their notice by some social media users, after which Ali Koolar was brought to the police station.

The viral video, which is presumed to have been shot by a person sitting on the passenger seat, clearly shows him driving with a siren blaring from his vehicle, while both of them are laughing and making fun of the current situation.

Saurabh Tripathi, Deputy Commissioner of Police(Zone IV) said,

The person is detained and inquiry is going on. Subsequent suitable action will be taken accordingly.

This is a lesson for all those people who are violating the lockdown rules and not taking the risk seriously.