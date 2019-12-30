The anti-CAA protests across the nation have given rise to conflicting news stories and accounts of violence, police brutality, and mass detentions. But, in the midst of it all, protests at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area have been an example of courage and kindness in trying circumstances.

In Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, Muslim Women Have Been On The Streets From Last 13 Days, Protesting Against CAA.100 volunteers has been working in shifts to provide the protestors food, and helping with other arrangements. pic.twitter.com/vy27QbLgRo — Nazia (@NaziaFaruqi) December 28, 2019

So much energy... So many people..

Good to see people coming of their homes in this freezing cold at Shaheen Bagh, Delhi.. 24*7 protest by women. Inspiring. #CAA_NRC_NPR pic.twitter.com/D39duUAYVI — Sumit Kashyap (@sumitkashyapjha) December 29, 2019

In Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, Muslim women have dominated a sit-in which has been going on for nearly two weeks and does not look to be ending anytime soon. And, while Delhi has been facing the coldest winter in years, the warmth with which the protestors have interacted is a lesson in humanity.

Fresh pics from Shaheen Bagh



The Temperature is 2°C but these women are unrelenting and unmoved



The face on the world was changed my single women like Mother Teresa, Rani Laxmibai, Indira Gandhi etc



We have so many women here save India...!



India is in safe hands pic.twitter.com/gjHVA950ci — Kamran Shahid (@CitizenKamran) December 29, 2019

Women of Shaheen Bagh. On the coldest of winter nights, at 2 degrees. #CAA_NRC_Protests pic.twitter.com/8lBJAxDzqN — Radhika 🏳️‍🌈✊🏾 (@so_radhikal) December 28, 2019

People took to Twitter to share their account of how they were greeted, by concerned messages and hot food, when they visited Shaheen Bagh.

At Shaheen Bagh, almost every conversation begins with Aapne kuch khaya? Nahin? Kya khayenge? Kyun nahin, aap door se aaye ho hamara saath dene, kuch to kaa lijiye...



These from folks who have been sitting out there 24/7 in the coldest December in decades. https://t.co/3Xv373utUb — Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) December 29, 2019

ive just been served this at shaheen bagh ♥️ pic.twitter.com/nZt2DUyWkE — Surekha (@surekhapillai) December 29, 2019

Shaheen Bagh.



The electricity. The power. The magic.



Indescribable.



If you are in Delhi and you haven’t come here, PLEASE do.



History is being made. Right here. Right now. Join it. pic.twitter.com/IUQfbXFO4U — Shachi Nelli (@nellipiercing) December 29, 2019

What happens in Shaheen Bagh, (should definitely not just) stay in Shaheen Bagh. The people in Shaheen Bagh have been talking, informing and welcoming anyone who wants to know more. You will never forget your visit.#CAA_NRC_Protests #ShaheenBagh #Protests pic.twitter.com/CNDKJkXmJr — Akash Joshi (@joshography23) December 26, 2019

The whole community is amazing. Tents, mats, carpets, mattresses and blankets that appear suddenly. Food, chai, snacks constantly being passed around. Respectful azaan silences, jamaat namaaz, people helping, talking, listening. The kids! The kids are wonderful. :) #ShaheenBagh https://t.co/WQbF434kOX — Sabbah Haji Baji (@imsabbah) December 28, 2019

At #ShaheenBagh, people fed us biryani and frooti. We sat on mattresses and chanted for azaadi together. A little girl took a liking for my friend and saved her number as "gehri dost". Congratulations, your divisive law has brought us closer. #InquilabZindabad #NRC_CAA_Protest pic.twitter.com/zCNty9lkD8 — Suhasini Krishnan (@susoopot) December 24, 2019

The area is set up with tents and a makeshift stage, and the protestors have been using mattresses to sleep in, even in the biting cold. Slogans of Azaadi and cups of chai accompany the cold winds.

People of Shaheen Bagh Delhi are chanting AZADI in the freezing night.



You can see women of Shaheen Bagh are there to resist this fascism. #CAAProtest #CAA_NRC_Protests #IndiaAgainstCAA_NRC pic.twitter.com/gbuBRRsY8r — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ آصِف (@imMAK02) December 29, 2019

The chants, the claps and the Chai at Shaheen Bagh ....#CAA_NRC_NPR #CAAPotests pic.twitter.com/z7nzwi97MZ — Zafar Abbas (@zafarabbaszaidi) December 29, 2019

#ShaheenBagh



Electrifying atmosphere.



Woh chahte hain ki hum Hindustan chhod dein?



Bhoot ke dar se makaan chhod dein?



Poet Imran Pratapgarhi heard here tonite. pic.twitter.com/O1xEXKZwp1 — Biraj Patnaik (@birajpat) December 29, 2019

The protests don't look to be ending, any time soon, because the protestor's conviction is stronger than the cold winds and the government's apathy.