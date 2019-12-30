The anti-CAA protests across the nation have given rise to conflicting news stories and accounts of violence, police brutality, and mass detentions. But, in the midst of it all, protests at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area have been an example of courage and kindness in trying circumstances. 

In Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, Muslim women have dominated a sit-in which has been going on for nearly two weeks and does not look to be ending anytime soon. And, while Delhi has been facing the coldest winter in years, the warmth with which the protestors have interacted is a lesson in humanity. 

People took to Twitter to share their account of how they were greeted, by concerned messages and hot food, when they visited Shaheen Bagh. 

The area is set up with tents and a makeshift stage, and the protestors have been using mattresses to sleep in, even in the biting cold. Slogans of Azaadi and cups of chai accompany the cold winds. 

The protests don't look to be ending, any time soon, because the protestor's conviction is stronger than the cold winds and the government's apathy. 