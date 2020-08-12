Amidst the increasing number of active coronavirus cases in Karnataka, there is a piece of news that will fill you with joy and hope.

In Bengaluru, 200 babies who were born to COVID positive mothers have all tested negative for the virus.

On Tuesday, the state-run, Vani Vilas Hospital celebrated this remarkable milestone of delivering 200 healthy babies who have tested negative for the COVID-19.



Dr. CR Jayanti, the Director and Dean of the hospital credited this success to all the doctors who were wearing PPE suits while delivering babies. She also said that wearing PPE suits is "no mean feat".

This is the only COVID-19 facility for pregnant women. We have so far delivered 200 babies. This is a milestone for us. In the midst of this pandemic, I can understand the turmoil pregnant women go through. I would like to thank my staff.

- Dr. CR Jayanti

As we write this, there are 182K confirmed cases in the state of Karnataka of which over 3,300 people have lost their lives to the virus. Bengaluru alone has seen more than 75,000 positive, active cases of novel coronavirus.

But thanks to the dedication and extra precautions taken by the entire OB/GYN staff of Victoria and Vani Vilas Hospital, they have managed to curb the active number of cases in infants.