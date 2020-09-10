A lot has changed in the country in the past few years, a lot will change in future. But if there is one thing that has remained constant, it's Kunal Kamra's sentiments for Arnab Goswami.

And his efforts to communicate the same.

Every now and then, the comedian does/says stuff which has something to do with Arnab, and mostly it's quite fun to watch (are we allowed to say that?).

Anyway, in his latest antic, Kunal was joined with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, as the two went to Republic TV's office to give Arnab the 'excellence in journalism award'.

Birthday boy @anuragkashyap72 & me went to the @republic’s office to give Arnab an excellence in journalism award... Republic security said bina permission ke allowed nahi hai...



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nCMp8oqpQZ — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) September 10, 2020

They went to the studio premises with frames that had actual slippers on them and were naturally not allowed to go inside.

Best birthday everrr .. उसने पूछा था , “किधर हूँ मैं ?” तो मैं गया । बोला बिना permission अलाउड नहीं है । यह @republic वालों को भी permission लेना चाहिए ना । https://t.co/I12Fdtpbu3 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 10, 2020

But I am guessing that wasn't the aim to begin with. As for Twitter, it is divided as usual.

