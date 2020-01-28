In the Indian landscape of today, you have 2 people on 2 very extreme opposite ends of the spectrum. There's Arnab Goswami, a staunch right-wing BJP supporter who lauds the current government while ignoring its failings. On the other end, you have comedian Kunal Kamra, who frequently criticises the government and denounces its communal policies.

The 2 ended up being on the same flight together, and Kunal tried to get Arnab to respond in a way reminiscent of a Republic TV debate.

You can watch the full video below.