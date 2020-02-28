On Thursday, India's largest airlines IndiGo announced to the Delhi High court that Kunal Kamra's six-month flying ban for confronting Arnab Goswami was reduced to 3-months.

Kunal Kamra's Lawyer Prashant Sivrajan further added that IndiGo's internal commmittee closely examined the incident and decided to reduce the ban.

However, Kunal Kamra was indifferent to this ruling. He took to social media to express how he felt and said:

I have no comment to offer on IndiGo banning me for 3 months instead of the 6 months now.

Sick and tired of the media wanting him to say something about the reduction in the ban and unregretful of his actions, he further added:

Instead of seeking my comment I wish more people ask Arnab for a comment.

Read Kunal's public statement here: