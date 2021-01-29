In response to the notice given by the Supreme Court for his criticism of the top court in tweets last year, comedian Kunal Kamra has stated that there is no defence needed for jokes.

Kunal Kamra refuses to apologise for tweet against Supreme Court https://t.co/91OSoYP57p — Hindustan Times (@HindustanTimes) January 29, 2021

Kamra was issued a notice of contempt on December 18 over his tweets attacking the Supreme Court for granting TV anchor Arnab Goswami bail after his arrest in an abetment to suicide case.

While refusing to apologise for his tweet against the Supreme Court, Kamra stated that "jokes are not reality and do not claim to be so".

Must read: Kunal Kamra's short & brilliant response to the contempt notice to him by the SC pic.twitter.com/Msy4ySA3si — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) January 29, 2021

In his response he further stated:

Should powerful people and institutions continue to show an inability to tolerate rebuke or criticism, we would be reduced to a country of incarcerated artists and flourishing lapdogs.

He added that if the court believes he crossed a line and wants to shut down his internet indefinitely, then he too will “write Happy Independence Day postcards every August 15 just like his Kashmiri friends”.

The comedian further said that he will happily accept and respect any decision with a broad smile and will not do anything that would actually amount to contempt of court.

This is what people have to say about Kamra's witty yet, articulate response to the Supreme Court.

very live oxygen filled replies for a nation suffocating from intolerance. https://t.co/uClQCbogff — Dr. Ajay Koli (@koliajaykr) January 29, 2021

@kunalkamra88 🙏 This is beautifully written and amazingly articulate. https://t.co/USWdwfg3gC — Harsh mudgil (@harshmudgil72) January 29, 2021

A successful comedian essentially is brilliant and witty with a sharp sense of humour .. @kunalkamra88 is all that . Well done Kunal https://t.co/JwADLhnbd9 — Pearl (@pearl_55) January 29, 2021

@kunalkamra88 sarcasm that u have used here is next level!

Aap genius nikle 🙇🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/yAPWpIhtei — Ankit Shaw (@ankitshaw09) January 29, 2021

Eight people, mostly lawyers, had filed cases against him. KK Venugopal, the government's top law, had earlier said that Kamra's tweets were "in bad taste" and "crossed the line between humour and contempt".