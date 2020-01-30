Unless you're living under a rock, you've heard the news of aircrafts to bullock carts putting Kunal Kamra in a no-fly list for confronting Arnab Goswami.
I did this for my hero...— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020
I did it for Rohit pic.twitter.com/aMSdiTanHo
While some liberals believe that the confrontation was unnecessary, even they think that the indefinite ban seemed a bit excessive. So, to prove clarity on this matter we looked back into the pages of history to see if precedent had been established for such behaviour.
1. On the 23rd of March, 2017, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad beat up a 60-year-old Air India duty manager with his sandals.
LiveMint reported him saying after the incident:
I hit him with slippers. That’s what Balasaheb (Thackeray, Shiv Sena founder) has taught us: Whoever does any mischief, you should hit them hard below the ear.
He was then blacklisted for a while after defending his behaviour in the Parliament. But the ban was lifted after he expressed regret for the assault.
2. In June 2017, TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy had a violent outburst at the Visakhapatnam airport.
However, this was not the first tie Reddy had an issue at the airport. Hindustan Times reported that a year before the said incident, he was allegedly barged into the Air India office at Vijayawada's Gannavaram airport and damaged furniture after being denied entry to a flight after arriving late.
3. Rajya Sabha MP PV Abdul Wahab allegedly called the pilots ‘glorified drivers’ after barging into the cockpit.
4. In 2005, a Jet Airways air hostess had alleged that Bihar leader Pappu Yadav had misbehaved and threatened to beat her with slippers.
5. Congress MLA Vinod Chandrakar allegedly misbehaved with Air India's staff after missing his flight.
6. BJP MP Pragya Thakur caused a flight delay by about 45 minutes, after refusing to get up from the emergency seat.
7. Andhra Pradesh MP P. Mithun Reddy allegedly slapped an Air India station manager at the Tirupati airport in 2015.
8. On the 24th of June, 2015, 3 passengers had to be offloaded to accommodate Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and his assistant.
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju was travelling from Leh to Delhi in June 2015. In order to accommodate him and his assistant, 3 members of a family, including a child were asked to vacate their seats from the flight AI-446. The incident not only caused inconvenience to fellow flying passengers but delayed the flight operation as well.
9. Congress MP, Kamal Kishor had refused to cooperate with the security personnel at the airport.
According to The Statesman, the CISF personnel had asked him to place his coat for an X-Ray but he had blatantly refused, causing a serious delay in the security check-up of fellow passengers. He had also apparently complained against the CISF personnel.
Now, don't these guys seem more banworthy?