While I dream of running into my crush at least once a year at a party or something, Arnab and Kunal have met each other twice within a span of 24 hours. While flying. How is that for an interesting story?

After their last night's encounter on the flight - which is national news now - they ended up being together on the flight. Again.

FYI - Arnab Goswami was in my

flight again this morning while returning from lucknow... I again asked him politely if he wants to have a honest discussion he with his verbal arrogant hand jester he asked me to move away & I did that... — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 29, 2020

However, things were not much different from last evening. We know only Kunal's side of the story (because Arnab is shockingly silent) and will have to go with that, for now.

On both days he tried to talk to Arnab and on both days Arnab refused.

To all you ‘Nationalists’,



A member of the Anti-national club approached Arnab for a dialogue, he could educate me better on national interests & how I should keep nation first... instead of that he chose to watch some shitty movie & not engage.



Arnab your mask is off... — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

Unlike last evening, there was no video from Kunal today, though.

Coming to THAT video, well...

I did this for my hero...

I did it for Rohit pic.twitter.com/aMSdiTanHo — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

It resulted in their names becoming top trends for hours.

What a legend Kunal is! Thanks for speaking about Rohith Vemula. My respect has grown ten fold for you. Arnab is complicit in the hate that is spread in our country right now. If you have watched and analysed Arnab's shows, you know how dangerous this guy is. F#*k off Arnab. https://t.co/jD6MC80FRE — Waseem Ahmed ವಸೀಮ್ ಅಹ್ಮದ್ (@Waseem_Ahmed11) January 28, 2020

A ton of memes.

Thousands of arguments AND Kunal's suspension from three airlines as I write this article.

SpiceJet has decided to suspend Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with the airline till further notice. @MoCA_GoI @DGCAIndia @HardeepSPuri @IndiGo6E — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) January 29, 2020

@MoCA_GoI @HardeepSPuri In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour. 1/2 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 28, 2020

#FlyAI: In view of the incident onboard @IndiGo6E, Air India wishes to inform that conduct of Person concerned is unacceptable.With a view to discourage such behavior onboard flts, Mr Kunal Kamra is suspended from flying on any Air India flt until further notice. @HardeepSPuri . — Air India (@airindiain) January 28, 2020

Jab Kunal Met Arnab - I'd say that's legendary.