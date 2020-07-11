"A dream does not become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination, and hard work." -Colin Powell

Bharti Khandekar, a girl from Indore who lived on the pavement with her parents and two brothers was gifted an apartment by the city's civic body for securing first division in her class X examination. 

Bharti is a daughter of a daily wage worker who was studying in a government school. With sheer determination and hard work, she scored 68% in her exams and made her parents proud. 

After seeing her dedication, the Indore Municipal Corporation decided to gift her a 1BHK flat for her impressive performance. Now, she aspires to become an IAS officer. 

Despite financial problems and hardships, Bharti's parents sent her to school, which is quite commendable. She gives credit of her success to her parents. In an interview with ANI she said:

I secured 68 per cent in Class X. The credit of my success goes to my parents who worked hard to send me school. I am happy.

Apart from gifting her a flat, the Commission also made arrangements to make her further education free of cost. 

Dasharath Khandekar, Bharti's father, who never had the opportunity of going to school, was ecstatic after hearing about the flat. 

He worked hard to make sure his children were not deprived of education. He said:

My wife and I are daily wage labourers. In the morning I go to work and my wife works as a sweeper in a school. Bharti manages her younger brothers. Then she studies till 1 o'clock at night, both of them wake up turn by turn to guard Bharti.

People on Twitter praised Bharti for her achievement and the local civic body for encouraging her. 

The family used to stay in a hut on the pavement in the city's Shivaji Market, but unfortunately it was demolished during an encroachment drive.

Bharti's story has become an inspiration for all. In the end, hard work always pays off and this story is proof. 