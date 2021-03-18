Using a scissor to cut and style a customers' hair is a thing of the past. Nowadays, hairdressers are using a variety of products to style their customers' hair.



And, one such hairdresser who has set a new bar in hairstyling is Lahore-based Ali Abbas who uses hammers, butcher's knife, fire and even a glass to give his customers' a unique look. Yes, I am not even kidding. You have to see it to believe it.

His unconventional method of cutting and styling hair has gone viral on social media and it's quite fascinating to see Ali in his element.

His salon has been featured in many YouTube videos also.

What started as an experiment for him has now become his USP. In an interview he said:

Every day, I try to come up with new ways to cut hair. When I used a hammer or knife, it was a kind of experiment for me and I trained for a year to ace it.

Those who visit Ali's salon for the first time aren't sure of what to expect but, as time passes, the customers' feel satisfied with their looks. One of his clients, in an interview said:

I was scared when the cutting was going on but after the cut, I am satisfied with the look and will come again to get my hair styled.

In the past, many videos have surfaced online where barbers can be seen experimenting with their techniques. In fact, in 2018 our OKTested team tried the fire haircut and this is how it went.

Will you dare?