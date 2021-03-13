Two Lahore University students have been expelled after a video of a girl proposing to her classmate went viral on social media.

In the video that has gone viral, the girl can be seen going down on one knee with a bouquet of roses in her hand. There were many bystanders who were cheering her on too. After the boy accepts the girl's proposal, both students can be seen hugging.

After the incident went viral, the university issued a letter that read:

The two students were involved in gross misconduct and violation of University rules.

According to reports, both the students also didn't attend a special disciplinary committee meeting to discuss the incident.

Here's how people are reacting to this story:

A country where pedophiles are defended and protected in the name of child marriage and converting religion of little girls we are uncomfortable with two consenting adults expressing love for each other. We reduce our so called morals to a joke everyday. #UniversityOfLahore — M. Jibran Nasir (@MJibranNasir) March 12, 2021

You can beat, You can kill, You can abuse, You can rape but when it comes to love they say its Islamic Republic of pakistan. What is wrong in proposing someone publicly huh.#UniversityOfLahore pic.twitter.com/GSaMk0NoUR — Dani🌹 (@DanyalLaghari) March 12, 2021

Ye hm hain

Ye hmari University hai

Or ye hm University sy expelled ho gy hain

#UniversityOfLahore pic.twitter.com/2ezLIMNbsj — ℕ𝕠𝕠𝕣 𝕌𝕝 𝔼𝕞𝕒𝕟🦋 (@According_2_nur) March 12, 2021

Moral Policing in Universities have become a norm lately. UOL’s action against students on their private matter is extremely condemnable. Ironically , there has been no swift action against known harassers and harassment cases on campuses. #UniversityOfLahore — Progressive Students’ Collective (@PSCollective_) March 12, 2021

As of now, the university administration has decided to expel the students and ban them from entering any of the university’s campuses.