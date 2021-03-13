Two Lahore University students have been expelled after a video of a girl proposing to her classmate went viral on social media. 

Source: www.gulftoday.ae

In the video that has gone viral, the girl can be seen going down on one knee with a bouquet of roses in her hand. There were many bystanders who were cheering her on too. After the boy accepts the girl's proposal, both students can be seen hugging.

Source: twitter.com

After the incident went viral, the university issued a letter that read: 

The two students were involved in gross misconduct and violation of University rules. 

According to reports, both the students also didn't attend a special disciplinary committee meeting to discuss the incident. 

Source: twitter.com

Here's how people are reacting to this story:

As of now, the university administration has decided to expel the students and ban them from entering any of the university’s campuses. 