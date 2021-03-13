After the incident went viral, the university issued a letter that read:
The two students were involved in gross misconduct and violation of University rules.
According to reports, both the students also didn't attend a special disciplinary committee meeting to discuss the incident.
Here's how people are reacting to this story:
A country where pedophiles are defended and protected in the name of child marriage and converting religion of little girls we are uncomfortable with two consenting adults expressing love for each other. We reduce our so called morals to a joke everyday. #UniversityOfLahore— M. Jibran Nasir (@MJibranNasir) March 12, 2021
You can beat, You can kill, You can abuse, You can rape but when it comes to love they say its Islamic Republic of pakistan. What is wrong in proposing someone publicly huh.#UniversityOfLahore pic.twitter.com/GSaMk0NoUR— Dani🌹 (@DanyalLaghari) March 12, 2021
Ye hm hain— ℕ𝕠𝕠𝕣 𝕌𝕝 𝔼𝕞𝕒𝕟🦋 (@According_2_nur) March 12, 2021
Ye hmari University hai
Or ye hm University sy expelled ho gy hain
#UniversityOfLahore pic.twitter.com/2ezLIMNbsj
Moral Policing in Universities have become a norm lately. UOL’s action against students on their private matter is extremely condemnable. Ironically , there has been no swift action against known harassers and harassment cases on campuses. #UniversityOfLahore— Progressive Students’ Collective (@PSCollective_) March 12, 2021
As of now, the university administration has decided to expel the students and ban them from entering any of the university’s campuses.