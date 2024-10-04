Imagine getting pulled over by the cops, but instead of a ticket, it turns into a fun photoshoot with your Lamborghini. That’s exactly what happened to entrepreneur Nishant Saboo, and now, his video of the interaction is going viral for all the right reasons.

In an Instagram post that’s racked up over 3 million views, Saboo shared how he was stopped by a police officer for a routine check while driving his sleek Lamborghini. But instead of the usual paperwork, things took a wholesome turn when the officer, visibly excited by the supercar, asked for a closer look.

Not only did Saboo let him check out the car, but he also invited the officer to hop in and take some pictures. “POLICE stopped my Lamborghini, but after confirming everything was clear NO CHALLAN, they asked Permission to take photos with the Lambo,” Saboo captioned the post.

Saboo’s post struck a chord with his followers, many of whom appreciated how both he and the officer handled the situation with such positivity. Comments flooded in, with users praising the lighthearted nature of the encounter. “This is what passion for cars looks like, no matter who you are!” one person wrote. Others joked about how they wouldn’t mind getting pulled over if it meant a photo-op with a Lamborghini.

Saboo’s video didn’t just highlight his love for luxury cars—it showed that sometimes, even routine moments can turn into unforgettable experiences when shared with genuine excitement and mutual respect.

With over 3 lakh followers, Saboo regularly posts videos of luxury cars, but this particular moment? Pure internet gold. Social media is loving the wholesome interaction, with many users praising the officer’s enthusiasm for supercars. One thing’s for sure, this is the kind of traffic stop we all wish for!