It has been over a week now since the farmers mostly from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting against the new farm laws. Even after 5 rounds of talks with the government over these contentious laws, nothing has been settled.
But despite protesting for about 12 days now, this farmer protests are getting stronger by the day. People from across the world have joined in to support the farmers who have been protesting at Singhu border near Delhi.
So, here are some pictures of people from different parts of the world protesting in solidarity with our Indian farmers.
United Kingdom
today in london #KisaanCarRally #FarmerProtest #NoFarmersNoFood #kisaanektaazindabaad pic.twitter.com/535Mb5MtoO— shaan | ਸ਼ਾਨ (@shaanjassal) December 7, 2020
London Kisaan Rally Photos 2020. In solidarity with farmers from Punjab & across India ➡️https://t.co/NxrVlQk1Tr#londonkisaanrally #kisaancarrally #kisaanektaazindabaad #farmersprotest #nofarmersnofood #IStandWithFarmers #SpeakUpForFarmers #TakeBackFarmLaws pic.twitter.com/LCZKQRmnIJ— Punjab2000 (@Punjab2000music) December 7, 2020
United States of America
#KisaanCarRally #farmersupport protests today at Hollywood.#LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/aCXEDT5iFB— Monty Jango (@BabraSaab) December 7, 2020
#KisaanCarRally los Angeles— Monty Jango (@BabraSaab) December 6, 2020
We here l!!@diljitdosanjh
Can YOU HEAR US!!!#Farmersupport #kisaanektaazindabaad #farmerprorest pic.twitter.com/j4dpacBkhp
#KisaanCarRally #farmersupport protests today at Hollywood.#LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/aCXEDT5iFB— Monty Jango (@BabraSaab) December 7, 2020
The moment the @JohnDeere tractor pulled up to the Indian Consulate, in support of the #FarmerProtest in India. Amazing how powerfully Punjab came through in California. #KisaanCarRally #istandwithfarmerschallenge #tractor2twitter pic.twitter.com/sPilOfG9ic— Jasjit Singh ਜਸਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ (@JasjitSinghD) December 6, 2020
Canada
#Farmersupport Abbotsford Bc Canada pic.twitter.com/r4TIe9auqF— @gsdhanoa (@gsdhanoa1982) December 8, 2020
Toronto Kisaan Rally was a huge success! Big shout out to @TejpalVirk96 @Mandeep_Singh27 @mansikaur_ @NankiKaur_ @AKSantalii and the rest of the team for making it happen! #KisaanCarRally #KisaanEktaZindabad pic.twitter.com/MyrmCxUAMx— d johal (@dollajatt) December 5, 2020
Australia
@BhagwantMann #farmersupport #wesupportfarmers Brisbane qld Australia 🇦🇺✌️🙏 pic.twitter.com/ImQtjf8oLR— Gursimranjit Singh Dhindsa (@Gursimr26498852) December 7, 2020
Support from Australia cricket stadium 🙏#Supportfarmers pic.twitter.com/kjVRkbonno— ProudtobePunjabis (@PPunjabis) November 30, 2020
Brothers from Australia support farmer #supportfarmerschallenge #supportfarmers #supportfarmerprotest #tractor2tweeter pic.twitter.com/taclLG0NB2— Ranjit Virk (@RanjitVirk19) December 5, 2020
#KisaanCarRally #KisaanEktaZindabad #famerprotest pictures taken by @PreetK__ pic.twitter.com/9uLaqEhUXQ— Khand Wali Bibi (@Kal_breeezy) December 7, 2020
Meanwhile at Baba Budha Dal Gurdwara , #Victoria in #Australia . NRIs #supportfarmers @iepunjab pic.twitter.com/PaFFK72pBe— raakhijagga (@raakhijagga) December 2, 2020
The agitating farmer unions have launched a symbolic ‘Bharat Bandh’ today which has been backed by almost over 15 opposition parties and several trade unions. Following this, the sixth round of talks with the government will take place tomorrow. Hope this time the meeting is fruitful.