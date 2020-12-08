It has been over a week now since the farmers mostly from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting against the new farm laws. Even after 5 rounds of talks with the government over these contentious laws, nothing has been settled. 

But despite protesting for about 12 days now, this farmer protests are getting stronger by the day. People from across the world have joined in to support the farmers who have been protesting at Singhu border near Delhi.    

dfweffe
Source: Money Control

So, here are some pictures of people from different parts of the world protesting in solidarity with our Indian farmers.  

United Kingdom

United States of America

Canada

Australia   

The agitating farmer unions have launched a symbolic ‘Bharat Bandh’ today which has been backed by almost over 15 opposition parties and several trade unions. Following this, the sixth round of talks with the government will take place tomorrow. Hope this time the meeting is fruitful. 