The Indian Navy paid its respects to Commander Nishant Singh, the fighter pilot who died in a MiG-29K crash off Goa coast on November 26.

In May, Commander Nishant Singh was talked about the internet for his adorable and unique letter to his commanding officer, asking for leave and inviting him to his wedding.

Just 6 months prior to his passing, Commander Nishant Singh had tied the knot with his girlfriend, Nayaab Randhawa during the pandemic. His tongue-in-cheek humour, with a hint of romance made him all the rage on the internet. Especially the way he signed the letter as 'Used to be yours but now, Her's faithfully'.

The two tied the knot in a 'zoom wedding' during the pandemic after a surprise proposal in Philippines.

I intend to drop a nuclear one on myself and I realise that just like all the split-second decisions we take up in the air in the heat of combat, I cannot afford to allow myself the luxury of time to re-evaluate my decision.

- His letter read.

On Friday, Commander Nishant Singh, who was the son of a naval officer, was wrapped in tricolour and his last respects were paid with full military honours.

Admiral Karambir Singh #CNS & all personnel of Indian Navy offer deepest condolences to the family of Cdr Nishant.#NationFirst pic.twitter.com/zhG1G3zfsS — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) December 11, 2020

Commander Nishant did not survive the MiG-29K crash off Goa on November 26. His wife Nayaab Randhawa received the tricolour and her husband's uniform from the Commanding Officer of the squadron.

- Navy Spokesperson

Commander Nishant Singh was a qualified flying instructor adept on Kiran, Hawk and MIG-29K fighter aircraft. The Russian-origin jet had taken off from aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. And while one of the pilots was rescued soon after the incident, Commander Nishant Singh's body was recovered earlier this week.