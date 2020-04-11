We are all stuck at home. Which means, we also have to work from home. Which actually makes things easier because you are still in the comfort of your homes, even while being at official meetings.

Now, while you can dress casually at this meetings, it is still essential to remember that you still have to be professional.

Apparently, this was not the case for an advocate of the Rajasthan High Court who reportedly appeared in his vest to argue a bail matter through video conferencing before Justice SP Sharma.

According to Bar and Bench, Justice Sharma adjourned the hearing in the case after being displeased by his appearance. Later, he asked the High Court Bar Association to tell all advocates to appear in their uniform during such hearings.

Actually, it had already been mentioned in the causelist that all advocates must appear in uniform, regardless of which, the said lawyer appeared in his innerwear.

The Bar Association officials assured Justice Sharma that the same shall be done.