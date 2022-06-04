Yet another problematic, disgusting, offensive and horrifying Layer's shot ad is going viral on the internet or even aired on TV. It's appalling to see it and even shocking that we are watching in 2022!
The ad shows a group of four boys in a supermarket where one of the guys says, "Hum chaar hai aur yeh ek."
Thinking they are playing clever and presenting this bullshit in front of us, the guy then asks, "Shot Kaun Lega."
I'm done you can watch the full disaster here:
People on Twitter are raising their voices about this horrendous Layer's Shot ad, stating it's promoting rape culture. Here's what they have to say:
This disturbed me completely too. I have made a detailed complaint to @ascionline regarding the advertisement. No on should approve of such ads.— Hrishikesh Chavan (@HrishikeshRC) June 3, 2022
#layershot @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/aYk54REwws— Gajendra (@GajendraAsk) June 4, 2022
Seriously! I saw this and found it so gross and cheap. What kind of audience/consumers are they catering to ?— Rkul Sh (@RaghukulS) June 4, 2022
Omg, this one is even more appalling.— Sandhya Ramesh (@sandygrains) June 4, 2022
Seriously some body needs to have such ads removed and the firms penalized. Sometimes it goes too far.— Sankar Ramchandran (@skrammu) June 4, 2022
WTF is this ad, matlab kuchh bhi?!— Anuj (@anujskr) June 4, 2022
Bycott that's advertisement they create negative environment in society who can choose this type of theme for adds which shows negative sign— Naveen rangi (@Naveenrangi7) June 4, 2022
One shot to the creative team 😡— Mohit (@MohitMatz) June 4, 2022
Just a way for them to get free social media advertising. I didn't know about the brand two minutes ago.— 69fubar (@69fubar) June 3, 2022
Terrible advertising. Just unacceptable.— Prof. Dr. Sanjeev Bagai (@BagaiDr) June 4, 2022
Such a shame!
