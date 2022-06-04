Yet another problematic, disgusting, offensive and horrifying Layer's shot ad is going viral on the internet or even aired on TV. It's appalling to see it and even shocking that we are watching in 2022!

The ad shows a group of four boys in a supermarket where one of the guys says, "Hum chaar hai aur yeh ek."

Thinking they are playing clever and presenting this bullshit in front of us, the guy then asks, "Shot Kaun Lega."



I'm done you can watch the full disaster here:

How does this kind of ads get approved, sick and outright disgusting. Is @layerr_shot full of perverts? Second ad with such disgusting content from Shot.@monikamanchanda pic.twitter.com/hMEaJZcdmR — Rishita💝 (@RishitaPrusty_) June 3, 2022

People on Twitter are raising their voices about this horrendous Layer's Shot ad, stating it's promoting rape culture. Here's what they have to say:

This disturbed me completely too. I have made a detailed complaint to @ascionline regarding the advertisement. No on should approve of such ads. — Hrishikesh Chavan (@HrishikeshRC) June 3, 2022

Another ad from the same agency using gang rape to sell a pathetic product. Disgusting and shameful. https://t.co/fWWM8TSERL — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) June 4, 2022

Seriously! I saw this and found it so gross and cheap. What kind of audience/consumers are they catering to ? — Rkul Sh (@RaghukulS) June 4, 2022

Omg, this one is even more appalling. — Sandhya Ramesh (@sandygrains) June 4, 2022

Seriously some body needs to have such ads removed and the firms penalized. Sometimes it goes too far. — Sankar Ramchandran (@skrammu) June 4, 2022

WTF is this ad, matlab kuchh bhi?! — Anuj (@anujskr) June 4, 2022

Bycott that's advertisement they create negative environment in society who can choose this type of theme for adds which shows negative sign — Naveen rangi (@Naveenrangi7) June 4, 2022

One shot to the creative team 😡 — Mohit (@MohitMatz) June 4, 2022

God knows who approved such advertisement and who regulates the standards — M Shayin (@m_shayin) June 3, 2022

Just a way for them to get free social media advertising. I didn't know about the brand two minutes ago. — 69fubar (@69fubar) June 3, 2022

Terrible advertising. Just unacceptable. — Prof. Dr. Sanjeev Bagai (@BagaiDr) June 4, 2022

Such a shame!

