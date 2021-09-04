Queen Elizabeth II is 95 years old, which means she is in the twilight of her life. Considering the magnitude of her stature and fame, it's understandable that the UK would have a plan for her final rites. Somehow though, those plans have been leaked.

Politico reported that the leaked document shows her funeral plan (codenamed London Bridge), which states that she will be buried 10 days after her death. Prince Charles will take a tour of the UK before her burial.

There will be massive security preparations to manage the huge crowds that are expected to gather.

There is also apparently a script in place for departmental permanent secretaries about how to break the news to their ministers.

They will have to say, "We have just been informed of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. discretion is required."

Ministers and senior civil servants will also receive an email from the cabinet secretary which says 'Dear colleagues, It is with sadness that I write to inform you of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.' The date of the queen's death will be internally referred to as 'D-day'.

The rest of the world will learn about it via a newsflash to world media and an official notification from the royal household. UK government employees will also have social media restrictions, and they will not be allowed to retweet anything on Twitter.