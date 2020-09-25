Thank you for clicking on this article. This article is about the biggest news of the day. No, that’s not related to Deepika. It’s the farmers' protests against the three controversial farm bills recently passed by the parliament.

These protests happening across north India need our attention more than anything else right now.

In Punjab, farmer unions began a three-day ‘rail roko’ protest at six different locations in the state with 1,000 to 1,500 farmers sitting on the tracks at each protest site.#BharatBandh @suryapsingh_IAS@HansrajMeena pic.twitter.com/rZL1ON5Z6B — Hafiz Anis (@AnisHafiz7861) September 25, 2020

Watch | "#FarmBills are anti-farmer and they have left farmers dejected. Government had said that they'll double farmers' income by 2022 but these bills will make them poorer": RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/1q18d042Rg — NDTV (@ndtv) September 25, 2020

India off is revolution, fiery protest against the govt, atrocities with the farmers oppression of the BJP's rule harassing farmers, farmers are committing suicide, the govt is busy filling the pockets of the capitalists.

Jai kisan@HansrajMeena#IsupportBharatBandh #BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/czJB57i18I — Ram Holkar (@RamHolkar) September 25, 2020

Farmers hold protest near Mysore Bank Circle in Bengaluru #KisaanFightsForRight pic.twitter.com/lJz5DlBjOq — Prabhu (@Pratibh09829920) September 25, 2020

Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut highway in Modinagar area of Ghaziabad during protest against #FarmBills#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/VpbvdIOiw5 — NDTV (@ndtv) September 25, 2020

#FarmersProtest | Visuals of large gathering of farmers protesting against #FarmBills in UP's Kheri district



Live updates here: https://t.co/zXg4J9UTUQ pic.twitter.com/4jvaaNpbhf — NDTV (@ndtv) September 25, 2020

Punjab: Farmers continue their 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar to protest against #FarmBills (news agency ANI) pic.twitter.com/vQyoUafMvQ — NDTV (@ndtv) September 25, 2020

Punjab: Farmers, under the aegis of Bharatiya Kisan Union and Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI), block Amritsar-Delhi National Highway near Phillaur in Jalandhar, in protest against #FarmBills passed in the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/6zsXZ5VhnW — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

