Thank you for clicking on this article. This article is about the biggest news of the day. No, that’s not related to Deepika. It’s the farmers' protests against the three controversial farm bills recently passed by the parliament.

These protests happening across north India need our attention more than anything else right now.

Source: Reuters
Source: News18
Source: News18
Source: News18
Source: News18
Source: HT
Source: HT

I'm sure you haven't seen these pics before.