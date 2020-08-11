Last week, Lebanon's capital, Beirut, was rocked by 2 massive explosions that left over 200 dead and thousands injured.

This led to widespread anger among the people of Lebanon who accused the government of alleged negligence and corruption and took to the streets, protesting.

Following this, the Lebanese government has resigned.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab made an announcement in this regard on Monday, 11th August, evening.

I set out to combat corruption, but I discovered that corruption is bigger than the state. I declare today the resignation of this government. God bless Lebanon.

He further added:

We are facing an earthquake that struck the country, with all its humanitarian, social, economic and national repercussions.

After the announcement of resignation, President Michel Aoun has asked the government to stay on in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet is formed.

الرئيس دياب مغادراً قصر بعبدا: الله يحمي لبنان .. "هيدا اللي بقدر قولو" pic.twitter.com/RSrQBLmbyj — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) August 10, 2020

It’s not every day that a government succumbs to the voice of the people. This is impressive, Lebanon, very impressive. || Lebanon’s Entire Government Just Resigned Over Beirut Explosion https://t.co/avoxRwm0qW — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) August 10, 2020

The head of the government in Lebanon resigned because the people have no confidence in him? Will Trump take the hint? — Burning Questions (@Burninquestions) August 11, 2020

The ENTIRE Lebanon government has resigned after the Beirut blast.



At least in some country, the government is taking responsibility. https://t.co/kgjH9o2yre — Ruchira Chaturvedi (@RuchiraC) August 10, 2020

In the past too, the existing political system of Lebanon has been blamed for causing instability in the country and the Lebanese people want a new system in place.