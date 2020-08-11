Last week, Lebanon's capital, Beirut, was rocked by 2 massive explosions that left over 200 dead and thousands injured.

This led to widespread anger among the people of Lebanon who accused the government of alleged negligence and corruption and took to the streets, protesting.

Following this, the Lebanese government has resigned.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab made an announcement in this regard on Monday, 11th August, evening.

I set out to combat corruption, but I discovered that corruption is bigger than the state. I declare today the resignation of this government. God bless Lebanon.
He further added:

We are facing an earthquake that struck the country, with all its humanitarian, social, economic and national repercussions.

After the announcement of resignation, President Michel Aoun has asked the government to stay on in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet is formed.

In the past too, the existing political system of Lebanon has been blamed for causing instability in the country and the Lebanese people want a new system in place.