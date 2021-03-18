TBH I think child geniuses are an underrated and underappreciated pool of geniuses. Not all gifted children are discovered soon enough (or at all), so whenever they are, they should be celebrated at all costs! Especially when they set world records. Which is what Atharva R Bhat just did.

Atharva, an eight-year-old boy from Bangalore, solved three Rubik's Cubes in 1 minute and 29.97 seconds. He solved two with each of his hands and one with his feet! You can watch him in all his glory right here, in this video.

Here are some of the reactions the video received (to which I am nodding in agreement and shaking my head in self-dissapointment too).

*Goes into deep contemplation of life's purpose*