People from across the world are doing their part in fighting against COVID-19. While a few weeks ago the country clapped to raise the spirits of those who are fighting on the front lines, PM Narendra Modi asked for another joint effort today. 

Families from across the country, and even Indians living outside India, turned off their lights at 9 PM for 9 minutes to show solidarity and unity. They lit candles and dias, lighting up their houses. 

Remember to stay safe and indoors! 