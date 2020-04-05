People from across the world are doing their part in fighting against COVID-19. While a few weeks ago the country clapped to raise the spirits of those who are fighting on the front lines, PM Narendra Modi asked for another joint effort today.

Families from across the country, and even Indians living outside India, turned off their lights at 9 PM for 9 minutes to show solidarity and unity. They lit candles and dias, lighting up their houses.

Lights lit at 9 in Kuwait celebrating the spirit of India #9MinutesforIndia #RepublicTV pic.twitter.com/6VyKs1RMKt — Atul (@deshpandeatulk) April 5, 2020

@narendramodi #9MinutesForIndia #9PM9minute lighting up for Love and Hope to all my brothers and sisters of the world, from Dubai. Together we stand, together we defeat Covid. pic.twitter.com/qbaGBu932D — AKManoj 🇮🇳 (@Stateofthings2) April 5, 2020

Have never seen a leader whom people listen to and follow so attentively. Pranams to you @narendramodi ji. 🙏 #9Minute9baje #9MinutesForIndia pic.twitter.com/RJWTVxpUiQ — Rahul Kaushik (@kaushkrahul) April 5, 2020

Remember to stay safe and indoors!