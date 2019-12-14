Amidst protests across the country, the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed by both Parliamentary houses and became an act after receiving the president's assent.

As people continue to protests the bill, Twitterati is commenting on the issue, one clever joke a time:

Hey guys! If the Govt suspends Internet services all over India, we will meet near the Gandhiji Statue at Juhu Beach every Friday between 8am to 9am. Please note — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) December 13, 2019

Congrats India!



We won Fascist Finger First. — Sahil Shah (@SahilBulla) December 11, 2019

This citizenship has sailed. #CitizenshipAmmendmentBill2019 — Aadar Malik (@TheAadarGuy) December 11, 2019

CAB is when no one but BJP's potential vote bank gets citizenship. — 🎙Papa Tango🎙 (@simplyceaser) December 10, 2019

Amit Shah ji, Jitna Pakistan ke Hindu se prem hai utna India ke musalman se bhi karlo...#CAB_नहीं_चलेगा — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) December 11, 2019

Only in India can you watch 'a' Prime Minister address parliament while 'the' Prime Minister sits quietly next to them.



Strangely....This tweet applies to both this govt and the last one. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) December 11, 2019

It's a real crisis situation for Bhakts.



They used to tell everyone to Go to Pakistan and now their own great Shah ji is asking people to Come from Pakistan*.



Whenever they say Go to Pakistan, throw a copy of Citizenship Amendment Act at their face. — Meghnad (@Memeghnad) December 14, 2019

Pakistan yahin bana rahe ho toh ab Korea jaane ko kehna pad raha hai. Vikasing hard. https://t.co/KZ6ey3EwnD — Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) December 14, 2019

Sometimes, comedy can be more insightful than 'information' being broadcasted by 'news channels'.