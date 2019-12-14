Amidst protests across the country, the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed by both Parliamentary houses and became an act after receiving the president's assent.
As people continue to protests the bill, Twitterati is commenting on the issue, one clever joke a time:
Congrats India!— Sahil Shah (@SahilBulla) December 11, 2019
We won Fascist Finger First.
This citizenship has sailed. #CitizenshipAmmendmentBill2019— Aadar Malik (@TheAadarGuy) December 11, 2019
CAB is when no one but BJP's potential vote bank gets citizenship.— 🎙Papa Tango🎙 (@simplyceaser) December 10, 2019
Amit Shah ji, Jitna Pakistan ke Hindu se prem hai utna India ke musalman se bhi karlo...#CAB_नहीं_चलेगा— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) December 11, 2019
Only in India can you watch 'a' Prime Minister address parliament while 'the' Prime Minister sits quietly next to them.— Vir Das (@thevirdas) December 11, 2019
Strangely....This tweet applies to both this govt and the last one.
It's a real crisis situation for Bhakts.— Meghnad (@Memeghnad) December 14, 2019
They used to tell everyone to Go to Pakistan and now their own great Shah ji is asking people to Come from Pakistan*.
Whenever they say Go to Pakistan, throw a copy of Citizenship Amendment Act at their face.
Pakistan yahin bana rahe ho toh ab Korea jaane ko kehna pad raha hai. Vikasing hard. https://t.co/KZ6ey3EwnD— Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) December 14, 2019
Sometimes, comedy can be more insightful than 'information' being broadcasted by 'news channels'.