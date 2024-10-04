We’ve all daydreamed about the perfect workplace, somewhere with plush amenities, flexible hours, and maybe even a room full of snacks. Well, Raunak Ramteke, a Community Manager at LinkedIn India, just gave us a sneak peek into what might be the actual dream office.

On a three-day trip to LinkedIn’s Bengaluru headquarters, Raunak posted a series of videos on Instagram that had everyone talking, and honestly, we’re kinda jealous.

From quirky meeting rooms named after everyone’s favorite Indian sweets like ‘Kaju Katli’ and ‘Gulab Jamun’ (imagine discussing deadlines in that sweet spot), to chill zones where employees can recharge, LinkedIn’s office is a paradise for professionals. The place has some seriously cool features, including a gaming room where you can play cricket and bond with your colleagues over a little friendly competition. Oh, and did we mention the music room? If you’re stressed from back-to-back Zoom calls, you can take a break and jam out with your team.

People online were loving it, too. One user commented, “This is the kind of office that makes you want to go to work every day!” Another chimed in with “Craving to be in the Gulab Jamun room,” while a third added, “It looks like a perfect blend of work and play. I need this in my life!” And we couldn’t agree more.

But LinkedIn isn’t the only office getting all the love. Remember when Google’s Singapore office went viral for its equally amazing setup? That one had a similar vibe—vibrant, fun, and a little too good to be true. Kay, a Korean expat working at Google, had also posted a day in her life at their colorful office, making us all reconsider our workspaces.

In a world where office culture is changing, places like LinkedIn and Google seem to have found the perfect balance between work and play. Honestly, if you told us the ‘Gulab Jamun’ room was hiring, we’d probably sign up right away!