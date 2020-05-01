One of the main grouses of the lockdown has been alcohol, or the lack thereof. Everything's been drier than the Sahara, and people have been losing it. After all, there's not much else to do anyway, and no other outlet to drown our sorrows.

According to News18, liquor stores will be allowed to function in green zones, and standalone liquor shops will be allowed to open orange and green zones.

The MHA order also includes paan shops. They will have to ensure people maintain a distance of 6 feet from each other and also that not more 5 people are present at one time at the shop.

It is also believed that liquor shops in red zones can open as long as they don't fall in containment zones.

While green Zones are districts with no confirmed cases, red and orange zones are classified on a weekly basis. Further updates are awaited.