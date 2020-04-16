Narendra Modi on 14th April announced that the 21-day lockdown will now be extended to 40 days till May 3. On 15th April, the central ministry issued fresh guidelines as we head into lockdown 2.0.

The new set of guidelines include instructions on if and where citizens are allowed to move, what industries would be allowed to function, what can be sold, and more. These new lockdown rules are applicable until May 3. Some restrictions are to be lifted in certain areas that are not declared as COVID-19 hotspots.

Here’s the full list of rules issued by the government:

Activities that will remain prohibited until May 3:

- All domestic and international travel

- All domestic travel via train

- Public service buses

- Metros

- Inter-district and inter-state movement

- All educational and training institutions

- All cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, parks, etc

- All religious places

- All industrial and commercial activities other than those specifically permitted under the guidelines

- In case of funerals, the congregation of more than twenty persons will not be permitted

Activities that are allowed:

Certain activities are to be permitted to mitigate the hardship faced by the people from April 20. They will have to follow basic hygiene and rules of social distancing.

These include:

- All agricultural and horticulture activities, which includes, farming, procurement and agricultural produce market committees (APMC) or mandis

- Fisheries and animal husbandry

- Tea, coffee and rubber plantation with a maximum of 50% workers

- Industries in rural areas, manufacturing and industries in special economic zones, industrial towns, export-oriented units

- Financial institutions, like RBI, banks, ATM’s, capital and debt markets

- Health facilities, including AYUSH

- Shelter homes for children, disabled, senior citizens, mentally challenged, and others in need

- MNREGA works with strict social distancing and face masks

- Private vehicles for emergency services including procuring essential commodities - Movement of cargo, including loading and unloading

