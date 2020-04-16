Narendra Modi on 14th April announced that the 21-day lockdown will now be extended to 40 days till May 3. On 15th April, the central ministry issued fresh guidelines as we head into lockdown 2.0.
The new set of guidelines include instructions on if and where citizens are allowed to move, what industries would be allowed to function, what can be sold, and more. These new lockdown rules are applicable until May 3. Some restrictions are to be lifted in certain areas that are not declared as COVID-19 hotspots.
Ministry of Home Affairs issues revised guidelines on extended lockdown till May 3.— Rahul (@Faby_Rahul) April 15, 2020
Lists out activities which could be permitted by States/UTs after April 20#Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/BCYtxtlThM
Here’s the full list of rules issued by the government:
Activities that will remain prohibited until May 3:
- All domestic and international travel
- Inter-district and inter-state movement
- All religious places
Activities that are allowed:
Certain activities are to be permitted to mitigate the hardship faced by the people from April 20. They will have to follow basic hygiene and rules of social distancing.
@PIBHomeAffairs Ministry of Home Affairs to allow operation of select activities from April 20. Read the list published in @dt_next 👇🏻 Kindly share #CoronaUpdatesInIndia#CoronavirusLockdown#lockdown #Lockdown2— Rayaan (@Rayaanwriter) April 16, 2020
@narendramodi @CMOTamilNadu @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/pjaa9vBKWr
These include:
- All agricultural and horticulture activities, which includes, farming, procurement and agricultural produce market committees (APMC) or mandis
- Industries in rural areas, manufacturing and industries in special economic zones, industrial towns, export-oriented units
- Shelter homes for children, disabled, senior citizens, mentally challenged, and others in need