Just a couple of months ago, COVID-19 seemed like a distant reality and it almost seemed like it can’t affect you. It was restricted to China and all of us felt safe in our own homes. But now, the virus has spread to over 185 countries affecting 2 million people globally.

First, it was the neighbouring countries like Japan, South Korea, Thailand, now even far off countries like the USA, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Italy, are not free of the SARS-Cov-2. It feels no one is safe anywhere. However, that is not entirely true.

There are 14 countries, as of April 15th, 0900 IST, that do not have even a single reported case of COVID-19 according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

These include:

1. Comoros, East Africa

Comoros is a small country on the East coast of Africa with a population of merely 8.32 lakh people.

2. Kiribati, Oceania

Located in the central Pacific Ocean, the Republic of Kiribati has a population of just above 1,10,000 people. The terrain is made up of 32 atolls and just one raised coral island, called Banaba.

3. Lesotho, Southern Africa

Famous for its 19th-century ruins, Lesotho is a high-altitude landlocked kingdom encircled by South Africa. It has an average population of 21 lakh inhabitants.

4. Marshall Islands, Oceania

A chain of volcanic islands between Hawaii and the Philippines, the Marshall Islands have a population of around 58,413 people.

5. Nauru, Micronesia

Formerly known as Pleasant Island, Nauro, is an island country in Micronesia, a subregion of Oceania, in the Central Pacific, northeast of Australia. It has a population of just 12,704 people.

6. North Korea, East Asia

All of us know North Korea, right? The country that no one can get in and certainly no one can get out from, let alone Coronavirus. Headed by Kim Jong-un, the country has not reported a single case so far.

7. Palau, Oceania

A collection of about 500 islands, Palau is located in the western Pacific Ocean and inhabits around 17,907 people.

8. Samoa, Oceania

About halfway between Hawaii and New Zealand, lies Samoa an island country with a population of just about 195,843 people.

9. Solomon Islands, Oceania

The Solomon Islands is a nation comprising of hundreds of islands in the South Pacific region. It boasts of many WWII-era sites. It has a population of 6.53 lakhs.

10. Tajikistan, Central Asia

Surrounded by Afghanistan, China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, Tajikistan is a famous spot for trekkers. The country has a population of around 91 lakh people.

11. Tonga, Oceania

With a population of 1.03 lakh people, Tonga is a small island country near New Zealand. It is famous for its white beaches and coral reefs.

12. Turkmenistan, Central Asia

Bordered by the Caspian Sea and largely covered by the Karakum Desert, Turkmenistan is a country in Central Asia. It has a population of about 58.5 lakh people.

13. Tuvalu, Oceania

Comprising of 9 islands. Tuvalu is an independent country under the British commonwealth. The island country has a population of just 11,508 people.

14. Vanuatu, Oceania

Stretching over just 1,300 kilometres, Vanuatu is a small island country in the South Pacific Ocean. The country inhabits around 2.93 lakh people.

Some believe that this might be due to unreported cases, in the case of North Korea for example. Other small islands have very few visitors over the year. They have mastered the art social isolation that we have been struggling to follow.