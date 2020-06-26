30 years! 30 years is a long to time to wait for a win.
And that showed in the manner Liverpool fans celebrated the team's Premier League victory last night, after Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1.
"Championes, Championes, Ole! Ole! Ole!" 🍾— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 26, 2020
The moment Liverpool players knew they were Premier League champions... 🏆 pic.twitter.com/TXdzpSqWoG
Another reason to celebrate was the huge number of records the Jürgen Klopp side broke or equaled. 18 consecutive wins earlier this season, not losing a single league match at home, 44 matches without a defeat.
So, as the final whistle for the Chelsea-Man City blew, the Liverpool fans went into a frenzy. Here are some videos of the same.
Scenes from the celebrations of Liverpool becoming champions of England!!!— Taseen (@Taseen_R06) June 26, 2020
Come on you reds🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/p5FTLJZxQu
Liverpool just won the Premier league!— Hidden Gems (@HiddenSportGems) June 25, 2020
Europeans gone wild
Celebration 8.3/10 pic.twitter.com/WcuY8eAfL1
Liverpool FC fans have climbed onto walls outside Anfield and there are three on the roof of The Park pub as celebrations continue around the ground pic.twitter.com/ctFy7hQX4L— Eleanor Barlow (@EleanorBarlow) June 25, 2020
For all the critics trying to condemn our celebrations tonight the government clearly said you can meet with members of your family & every knows how close related Liverpool fans are to each other pic.twitter.com/lwZgNQDPr3— Liverfurlough FC 💭 (@LfcFurlough) June 25, 2020
There fireworks, flares and songs of joy at Anfield last night as Liverpool were crowned the Premier League champions pic.twitter.com/INzkzvNs7u— Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) June 26, 2020
It's 1am in Liverpool...and wild celebrations is still going on....The fans...have waited for 30yrs... nothing can stop them not even covid19....#YNWA pic.twitter.com/cuvUhAqLq1— Adegbite Adeyemi (@Splendid_Rafey) June 26, 2020
Now obviously, that's not ideal, keeping the current situation in mind and some people pointed that out too.
Funny how BLM protests were gonna cause a second wave of Covid, but Liverpool’s winning the league celebrations won’t 🐸☕️ pic.twitter.com/hEnBB5UsqS— Rianne (@rianne9) June 26, 2020
Social distancing? Not in Liverpool! pic.twitter.com/S98sSHOUVZ— LIGI Football ™ 🏡 (@OfficialLIGI) June 25, 2020
Fans celebrate after #Liverpool win #PremierLeague to end 30-year title drought.— Jeremy Song (@tezuma75) June 26, 2020
Liverpool were crowned PLC after Chelsea's win over #ManchesterCity ended the Reds' 30-year wait to win the title, with jubilant fans ignoring social-distancing guidelines pic.twitter.com/JXJKCBiJph
Good luck to those managing social distancing today for the @lfc fans! #lfc pic.twitter.com/PdvkAv5ltt— Dean Madders (@deanmadders) June 25, 2020