30 years! 30 years is a long to time to wait for a win.

And that showed in the manner Liverpool fans celebrated the team's Premier League victory last night, after Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1.

"Championes, Championes, Ole! Ole! Ole!" 🍾



The moment Liverpool players knew they were Premier League champions... 🏆 pic.twitter.com/TXdzpSqWoG — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 26, 2020

Another reason to celebrate was the huge number of records the Jürgen Klopp side broke or equaled. 18 consecutive wins earlier this season, not losing a single league match at home, 44 matches without a defeat.

So, as the final whistle for the Chelsea-Man City blew, the Liverpool fans went into a frenzy. Here are some videos of the same.

Liverpool in celebration mood at anfied pic.twitter.com/14ScR13sDa — 📍Visible-News-Live 🕊🇬🇭🌎 (@visible_news) June 25, 2020

Scenes from the celebrations of Liverpool becoming champions of England!!!

Come on you reds🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/p5FTLJZxQu — Taseen (@Taseen_R06) June 26, 2020

Liverpool just won the Premier league!

Europeans gone wild



Celebration 8.3/10 pic.twitter.com/WcuY8eAfL1 — Hidden Gems (@HiddenSportGems) June 25, 2020

Liverpool FC fans have climbed onto walls outside Anfield and there are three on the roof of The Park pub as celebrations continue around the ground pic.twitter.com/ctFy7hQX4L — Eleanor Barlow (@EleanorBarlow) June 25, 2020

For all the critics trying to condemn our celebrations tonight the government clearly said you can meet with members of your family & every knows how close related Liverpool fans are to each other pic.twitter.com/lwZgNQDPr3 — Liverfurlough FC 💭 (@LfcFurlough) June 25, 2020

Crowds on Seel Street in Liverpool city centre already have their celebrations in full swing pic.twitter.com/PwMl73vMYp — Jenny Kirkham (@PJ_Kirkham) June 25, 2020

There fireworks, flares and songs of joy at Anfield last night as Liverpool were crowned the Premier League champions pic.twitter.com/INzkzvNs7u — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) June 26, 2020

It's 1am in Liverpool...and wild celebrations is still going on....The fans...have waited for 30yrs... nothing can stop them not even covid19....#YNWA pic.twitter.com/cuvUhAqLq1 — Adegbite Adeyemi (@Splendid_Rafey) June 26, 2020

Now obviously, that's not ideal, keeping the current situation in mind and some people pointed that out too.

Funny how BLM protests were gonna cause a second wave of Covid, but Liverpool’s winning the league celebrations won’t 🐸☕️ pic.twitter.com/hEnBB5UsqS — Rianne (@rianne9) June 26, 2020

Social distancing? Not in Liverpool! pic.twitter.com/S98sSHOUVZ — LIGI Football ™ 🏡 (@OfficialLIGI) June 25, 2020

Fans celebrate after #Liverpool win #PremierLeague to end 30-year title drought.

Liverpool were crowned PLC after Chelsea's win over #ManchesterCity ended the Reds' 30-year wait to win the title, with jubilant fans ignoring social-distancing guidelines pic.twitter.com/JXJKCBiJph — Jeremy Song (@tezuma75) June 26, 2020

Good luck to those managing social distancing today for the @lfc fans! #lfc pic.twitter.com/PdvkAv5ltt — Dean Madders (@deanmadders) June 25, 2020

Liverpool already have a 23-point lead over second-place Manchester City, with 7 games to spare. That's one way to win.