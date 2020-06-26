30 years! 30 years is a long to time to wait for a win. 

And that showed in the manner Liverpool fans celebrated the team's Premier League victory last night, after Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1.

Another reason to celebrate was the huge number of records the Jürgen Klopp side broke or equaled. 18 consecutive wins earlier this season, not losing a single league match at home, 44 matches without a defeat. 

So, as the final whistle for the Chelsea-Man City blew, the Liverpool fans went into a frenzy. Here are some videos of the same.

Now obviously, that's not ideal, keeping the current situation in mind and some people pointed that out too. 

Liverpool already have a 23-point lead over second-place Manchester City, with 7 games to spare. That's one way to win.