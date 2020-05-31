Over the past few days, at least 80 migrants traveling on trains died due to dehydration, ill-health and lack of food. Some of them are still going without food and water for days and it's heartbreaking to see them suffer like this.

But, there are some angels out there who believe in helping and this time those kind souls were some locals from Bihar.

They extended a helping hand by offering the migrant labourers food on-board a train.

"Goodness for goodness": Shramik passengers offered food in Bihar. Watch https://t.co/zZwLgIoST5 pic.twitter.com/BFPVsN5lXa — NDTV (@ndtv) May 31, 2020

Recently, a special train for migrants stopped for sometime in a village in Bihar and the passengers were surprised and overwhelmed to see help come their way.

In a kind gesture, locals from Bihar gathered near the train and offered migrant labourers food. In the video, that is going viral, locals can be seen rushing towards the train with food packets in their hands.

Few days after stranded Mizos offers their food to flood-affected victims on their way back, a brief halt of their #ShramikSpecialTrain at #Begusarai Bihar witnessed good #Samaritans offering them food in return!

Goodness for goodness.#India is beautiful when flooded with #Love pic.twitter.com/6aPs3BQoc1 — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) May 30, 2020

In the second half of the video, three young men can also be seen handing over a basket full of food items to a passenger through the window of the train.

A few days ago, passengers on their way to Mizoram from Bangalore shared food items along the tracks with those who were affected by the floods in Assam and the neighbouring regions.

The following viral WhatsApp video is all about stranded Mizos on their way from Bangalore sharing their eatables along the railway track for flood affected people on their way to #Mizoram and, it just made my day!



Romans 13:8

Owe no man any thing, but to love one another.#Love pic.twitter.com/0ZqB4d0DBr — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) May 28, 2020

This viral video clip is winning hearts on the internet.

This heart-warming video captures the true spirit of India.