As India has officially crossed the 90,000 mark of positive Coronavirus cases, the centre has extended the nationwide lockdown by two more weeks i.e till May 31.

However, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued new guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown. These reflect significant relaxations in some areas.

MHA issues order to further extend #lockdownindia till 31.05.2020, to fight #COVID19

New guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in #Lockdown4 restrictions. States to decide various zones, taking into consideration parameters shared by @MoHFW_INDIA#IndiaFightsCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/AeMHvowaaH — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 17, 2020

Prohibition on all public gatherings, closure of schools, malls, restaurants and suspension of air-transport and metros remains the same. However, MHA has allowed sports complexes to open without spectators.

The new guidelines have also allowed movement of inter-state passenger vehicles and buses with the mutual consent and agreement of both the states.This movement will obviously be carried out with restrictions and will be prohibited in the contaminated areas.

However, the intra-state movement of busses and vehicles will be decided by the state. We hope that the availability of public transport acts as an immediate aid for the migrant labourers on the road.

The states and Union Territories have been given the power to designate the Red, Green and orange zones depending on the number of positive cases. In fact, district authorities have been directed o demarcate 'contaminated' and 'buffer' areas within Red and Orange zones as per the guidelines.

No matter the zone, every state will be following a night curfew between 7 pm and 7 am, unless there is an emergency. Movement of senior citizens, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 is unadvised.

Offices can function only if they don't fall under the contaminated zone and if the employees download the Aargoya Sethu App.

As we write this, 90,927 positive cases of COVID have been registered with a death toll of 2,872. We hope you're staying home, keeping safe and taking all the precautions.