PM Modi announced an extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown till 3rd May. While making the announcement, he said that the restrictions would be relaxed a little from 20th April in the least infected parts of the country.

The Ministry of Home Affairs released a detailed set of guidelines today, 15th April. Here's a detailed breakdown of these guidelines.

According to the order, the following activities will continue to remain prohibited across the country till 3rd May.

1. All domestic and international air travel of passengers will remain suspended.

2. All passenger train services will be suspended, except for security purposes.

3. Public transport, including buses and metro rail services will not operate.

4. All educational institutes, including schools, colleges and coaching centres to remain closed. The guidelines say that institutions shall encourage online learning from 20th April.

5. All malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls, gyms, bars, sports complexes, swimming pools, etc. to remain closed.

6. Gatherings of any kind, social, political, religious or educational, shall be prohibited and all places of religious worship to remain closed for public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited according to these guidelines.

Areas where COVID-19 has spread significantly, have been demarcated as 'hotspots' and none of the activities allowed under these guidelines will be permitted in these areas.

The government has offered some relaxations as far as the agricultural and industrial sector is concerned. These relaxations will be applicable from 20th April.

1. Movement of goods by air and rail will be allowed.

2. Farming operations by farmers will resume on agricultural lands.

3. Shops selling agricultural machinery will remain open and inter and intra state movement of such machinery will be allowed.

4. All health services shall remain functional.

In case of any emergency, movement of persons is also allowed, but there are strict rules for this. In case of 4-wheelers, only person apart from the driver will be allowed in the back seat and only the driver of the vehicle to be permitted in case of 2-wheelers.

Wearing of face cover is compulsory in all public places, workplaces. Spitting in public places shall be punishable with fine.

Work spaces have been asked to conduct screening of all employees and maintain a gap of 1 hour in between shifts and stagger lunch breaks.

Certain directives to be followed during the lockdown have also been issued by the government.

Legal action will be taken against persons violating the quarantine and lockdown rules.

You can read the complete guidelineshere.