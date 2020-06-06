When the lockdown was first implemented in the country in March, we had expected things to get under control by June.

Well, it is June now and things look something like this.

This is what a failed lockdown looks like. pic.twitter.com/eGXpNL6Zhl — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 5, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted a graph showing India's growing coronavirus cases after the lockdown, as opposed to many other countries.

And Twitter did what Twitter does.

When it was fashion to impose lockdown worldwide, modi imposed Lockdown in india.



When it became fashion to unlock, the Modi govt started lifting restrictions from lockdown.



Isme Corona kaha se aagaya. pic.twitter.com/rSbDLOcYvG — Vinay Kumar Dokania🇮🇳 | विनय कुमार डोकानिया (@VinayDokania) June 5, 2020

Modi ji after day 75 of lockdown pic.twitter.com/hb3VPCLELv — Vinay Kumar Dokania🇮🇳 | विनय कुमार डोकानिया (@VinayDokania) June 5, 2020

so what did the 5 Lockdowns achieve?

Did the curve flatten? No

Did we break the chain? No

Did we contain the spread? No

Are we better off from where we started? NO!!

Look at the graphs.

By the way, does he know any better? Does it look that way? You decide.#FailedLockdown pic.twitter.com/cJXWL1JBlg — Rahul Mukherji (@RahulMukherji5) June 5, 2020

India is the only country where lockdown failed, right? pic.twitter.com/Ohwgk2bra5 — Girish (@GirishNaught) June 6, 2020

If failed lock down has a face pic.twitter.com/RI13ap8xzg — Renjith Thomas (@TowardsLiberti) June 5, 2020

Modi ji lockdown:



Thali bajana.

Lighting candles

Poor Migrants on streets.

Economy is down.

Layoffs

Health infrastructure ignored.

Covid19 increasingrapidly.#FailedLockdown — VK18_ABD17 🇮🇳 (@VK18_ABD17) June 5, 2020

India is the only country where the lockdown has failed miserably. We went into lockdown with a total of 500 odd cases. Now we are averaging nearly 10000 cases daily and crossed 2.1 Lakhs cumulatively.#FailedLockdown — Lumlipa (@sangtamlums) June 5, 2020

Our lockdown has failed. Hospitals already full. No beds. No tests.

COVID cases increase exponentially daily.

What will happen now?

Nobody knows. https://t.co/hJ6nfihpYt — Arpita Chatterjee (@arpitachatter) June 6, 2020

first time i am agree with this man. government is failed to curb the corona in lockdown. Now we all are आत्मनिर्भर to fight with corona. — Jugal sonar (@JUGALsonar1) June 6, 2020

This is happening all over India. 10 weeks of lockdown and both central and state govt. have massively failed the citizens. Testing hasn’t increased with the increase in new cases, hospitals are denying beds to patients showing symptoms. India yet to witness the worst https://t.co/GcfLPezaYv — rahul agarwal (@dosco280) June 6, 2020

Not only the govt. failed in containing Covid-19 spread by aggressive testing and isolation during lockdown, but also it wrecked havoc on economy destroying lives of millions of poors. Lockdown was a complete failure. We are anyway going to be among the worst effected countries. — Azhar Amim (@Azharamim) June 6, 2020

Govt. completely failed to counter COVID in India. Now situation will get more worse in coming days. Other countries new cases graph is showing a drop after lockdown but Indian graph is still heading to sky and govt planned unlock as they can't continue with failed lockdown. — Saurabh Yadav (@yd_sau) June 6, 2020

The lockdown has failed.

Except for a few states, like Kerala, large parts of the country are now in a worse position than they were at the beginning of the lockdown!! pic.twitter.com/73Dliycgw3 — The phœñíx (@daydreamer0403) June 6, 2020

I would say that lockdown is completely failed like notebandi aur ab sarkar ke kuch khaas aur kuch biased media channels will start proving that this is a huge success and no one other then our PM can do it in this whole world. — Saurabh Yadav (@yd_sau) June 6, 2020

This is scary.