When the lockdown was first implemented in the country in March, we had expected things to get under control by June.
Well, it is June now and things look something like this.
This is what a failed lockdown looks like. pic.twitter.com/eGXpNL6Zhl— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 5, 2020
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted a graph showing India's growing coronavirus cases after the lockdown, as opposed to many other countries.
And Twitter did what Twitter does.
India Beats Italy in total Cases..!@BJP4India— Vignesh Kini (@kvigneshkini) June 6, 2020
#FailedLockdown pic.twitter.com/43sqJmRwvo
#FailedLockdown India vs Other Countries pic.twitter.com/g8Ri1YVvUR— Raman Bishnoi (@Raman48452502) June 6, 2020
When it was fashion to impose lockdown worldwide, modi imposed Lockdown in india.— Vinay Kumar Dokania🇮🇳 | विनय कुमार डोकानिया (@VinayDokania) June 5, 2020
When it became fashion to unlock, the Modi govt started lifting restrictions from lockdown.
Isme Corona kaha se aagaya. pic.twitter.com/rSbDLOcYvG
Modi ji after day 75 of lockdown pic.twitter.com/hb3VPCLELv— Vinay Kumar Dokania🇮🇳 | विनय कुमार डोकानिया (@VinayDokania) June 5, 2020
so what did the 5 Lockdowns achieve?— Rahul Mukherji (@RahulMukherji5) June 5, 2020
Did the curve flatten? No
Did we break the chain? No
Did we contain the spread? No
Are we better off from where we started? NO!!
Look at the graphs.
By the way, does he know any better? Does it look that way? You decide.#FailedLockdown pic.twitter.com/cJXWL1JBlg
India is the only country where lockdown failed, right? pic.twitter.com/Ohwgk2bra5— Girish (@GirishNaught) June 6, 2020
If failed lock down has a face pic.twitter.com/RI13ap8xzg— Renjith Thomas (@TowardsLiberti) June 5, 2020
Modi ji lockdown:— VK18_ABD17 🇮🇳 (@VK18_ABD17) June 5, 2020
Thali bajana.
Lighting candles
Poor Migrants on streets.
Economy is down.
Layoffs
Health infrastructure ignored.
Covid19 increasingrapidly.#FailedLockdown
India is the only country where the lockdown has failed miserably. We went into lockdown with a total of 500 odd cases. Now we are averaging nearly 10000 cases daily and crossed 2.1 Lakhs cumulatively.#FailedLockdown— Lumlipa (@sangtamlums) June 5, 2020
Our lockdown has failed. Hospitals already full. No beds. No tests.— Arpita Chatterjee (@arpitachatter) June 6, 2020
COVID cases increase exponentially daily.
What will happen now?
Nobody knows. https://t.co/hJ6nfihpYt
first time i am agree with this man. government is failed to curb the corona in lockdown. Now we all are आत्मनिर्भर to fight with corona.— Jugal sonar (@JUGALsonar1) June 6, 2020
This is happening all over India. 10 weeks of lockdown and both central and state govt. have massively failed the citizens. Testing hasn’t increased with the increase in new cases, hospitals are denying beds to patients showing symptoms. India yet to witness the worst https://t.co/GcfLPezaYv— rahul agarwal (@dosco280) June 6, 2020
Not only the govt. failed in containing Covid-19 spread by aggressive testing and isolation during lockdown, but also it wrecked havoc on economy destroying lives of millions of poors. Lockdown was a complete failure. We are anyway going to be among the worst effected countries.— Azhar Amim (@Azharamim) June 6, 2020
The lockdown has failed.— The phœñíx (@daydreamer0403) June 6, 2020
Except for a few states, like Kerala, large parts of the country are now in a worse position than they were at the beginning of the lockdown!! pic.twitter.com/73Dliycgw3