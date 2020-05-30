As lockdown 4.0 comes to an end tomorrow, the central government has issued notification for the future. The lockdown will be extended till the 30th of June in all containment areas across the country, India Today reported.

However certain prohibited activities will now be allowed in areas outside containment zones in a phased manner according to the guidelines issued by the Ministry.

Phase I will come into effect on the 8th of June and will see the reopening of places of worship, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services. Shopping malls will also be reopened during this phase.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare will be issuing Standard Operating Procedures for the same.

Phase II might see the reopening of schools, colleges, training institutions after consultations with States and Union Territories (UT). State Governments/UT administrations have been advised to hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders.

Based on the feedback after Phase II, the dates of reopening of international flights, metro, cinema halls, gyms etc will be decided in Phase III.

According to the latest guidelines, National Directives for Covid-19 management will continue to be followed throughout the country, with a view to ensure social distancing.

The onus is on the states to decide on activities outside the containment zones.