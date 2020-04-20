Bra spelled backwards is Arb, which doesn't make sense, just like bras themselves.

And if there is one good thing about the lockdown, it's the fact that we don't have to wear these monster undergarments.

You know? Our minds might be engulfed in thoughts but our breasts are now free.

It's like someone has "taken weight off our chests".

My bra looking at me every morning dressing up without it, since this lockdown started😂😂 https://t.co/tFcsEhXncp — Spicyy (@SpicyMyde) April 12, 2020

My bra probably thinks I died — Aisha (@ai9sja) April 11, 2020

I, for one, haven't looked at them for more than a month. There is no need, as well.

No interaction with the society so the rules it imposes don't apply now.

And no going out means no wearing fancy dresses that need fancy lingerie.

All in all, things are great in this one department.

There isn't a single woman in lockdown that's in a bra right now, my G 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 https://t.co/Kd3AoUdAtX — Sarah Ijangolet (@SarahIjangolet) April 12, 2020

I barely wear a bra in every day life, you think I’m wearing one in lockdown? Loooool https://t.co/rPTPgvA1kI — clo 🐰 (@chloehenryxxo) April 12, 2020

Who would have thought about it, though? That we will be feeling the relief of taking out the bra after a 15-hour-long work day, for 2 months!

That our breasts will finally get independence they have been fighting for, for years.

The real winners in this pandemic are women’s breasts. #freedom — Blay (@Blairsker) April 12, 2020

Two weeks freedom for breasts. No bra ✌ — ⚡Thechoco_tribe 👯‍♀⚡⚡ (@Debbybruno3) April 12, 2020

No excuse was ever good enough for not wearing a bra.

Long hours in school? Don't care.



Working out? Don't care.





Weather too hot? Don't care.

Oversized T-shirt with the no pants no bra combo , messy bun and a glass of sangria has entered the chat . — LET ME BLOCK YOU (@Chayyslayys) April 11, 2020

day ??? of no bra — hi everything ✨ (@MaejelouMorales) April 12, 2020

The answer was always karna padta hai. Well guess what, ab nahin karna padta and our lives are just fine.

Wearing band shirt with no bra and just underwear is pretty much heaven. — ˢᵗʳᵉᵉᵗˢ (@bartomorog) April 17, 2020

no bra for a month yasSs ghorL — Juvymel De Leon (@juvymel_) April 11, 2020

Sad though, that it took a lockdown for the world to come to terms with this.

The pokey underwire, the pads, the straps which are always either too tight or too lose - none of those are needed now as we wear the the same shirt for the 3rd day straight.

no bra everyday everyday owki — Yosh (@YoshTakei) April 13, 2020

Just like many others, I have a fear, though. That I might get too accustomed to this lifestyle.

I can't even imagine the pain of having to wear a bra again. Every day.

am i the only girl that doesn’t want to wear a bra ever again , lockdown got me use to a no bra life — notyoursadgyal 🧡 (@BaderoenZaib) April 13, 2020

All bra companies should convert to making masks, because after lockdown is over, no woman is going to want to wear a bra ever again. — Queen Bee 🐝 (@my_hive_away) April 15, 2020

But I suppose that's inevitable.

So, unless you are someone who has to/likes to wear a bra, enjoy these days, ladies, because sooner or later someone will come and say woh aapka strap dikh raha hai and you will feel like punching them.