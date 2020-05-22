As India entered the 4th phase of the lockdown with relaxations in the movement of vehicles and people, some of the major cities saw traffic snarls and congestion.

Massive traffic jams were reported from parts of Delhi, Mumbai and Noida, with thousands of buses, cars and two-wheelers, returning to the roads.

Social media platforms have since been flooded with pictures of traffic jams.

Heavy traffic congestion seen at ITO in Delhi. #lockdown pic.twitter.com/lsDvnPpMNH — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020

Traffic largely returning to normal as #COVID19 restrictions are slowly eased in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/gs8OGWUtQV — Sanya Mathur (@sanyamathur29) May 15, 2020

Traffic congestion in Kalindi Kunj area near Delhi-Noida (Uttar Pradesh) border amid the fourth phase of #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/uz3YJeIaZ5 — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020

See the 1st day of lockdown 4 after allowing buses, auto, cabs by Delhi Govt.



Can @ArvindKejriwal Ji, explain your own understanding of lockdown?



Traffic congestion near Sarai Kale Khan amid 4th phase #CoronavirusLockdown@KapilMishra_IND @Payal_Rohatgi @TajinderBagga pic.twitter.com/lsWABgVy3v — Dr. Phool Chand (Pawan) (@chandpc123) May 19, 2020

Confusion, Chaos and Total Disarray have been the hallmark of India's brutal & mindless Lockdown



Traffic congestion at Delhi-UP border on Monday, May 18, 2020 shows total lack of information sharing from both Delhi and UP Government.#ModiHataoDeshBachao pic.twitter.com/YVmmcauLMC — Pawan_Arya (@allergen_arya) May 19, 2020

Noida: Heavy traffic congestion seen at toll booth on Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway, amid nationwide lockdown which has been extended till May 31 to contain the spread of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/zcJqfLuH3A — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 18, 2020

Never thought I would be so happy to see traffic!

Lockdown in Mumbai is rather mild. Aunties taking walks, uncles patrolling nukkads, autos and bikes whizzing by. I am sure most of them r not essential workers. Not hard to see how Mumbai is churning out a thousand new cases a day pic.twitter.com/D01y0ztrjx — Punit Pania (@Punit_Pania) May 22, 2020

Traffic jam reported on the Western Express Highway at Malad in #Mumbai #Malad pic.twitter.com/dnI2PMNY8B — Metro Mumbai News (@Metro_Mumbai) May 19, 2020

Welcome back to Delhi#Lockdown4



DND traffic jam pic.twitter.com/VZjHGKvaMn — Pooja (@reporter_pooja) May 18, 2020

Heavy Traffic Jam on WEH again today. There Goes the Social Distancing in drains. Bikers are Plying double seats Ambulances getting stuck. With the number of cases in Mumbai God Save us. #mumbai #mumbaitraffic @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/2NjpKZouyg — Chirag.P.Bhatt (@chiragbhattdnce) May 19, 2020

OH MY GOD GUYS A TRAFFIC JAM A TRAFFIC JAM IM SO HAPPY PLEASE FINALLY A TRAFFIC JAM IN MUMBAI pic.twitter.com/k6qy7gt0qg — ً MUSKAAN DAY❤ (@svtfIrt) May 19, 2020

LOCKDOWN.4 Punjab Ludhiana

Big traffic jam at ludhiana Gill chownk fly over on 7o'clock pic.twitter.com/cQtlJdvieN — Ajit Singh Deol (@a85283925) May 20, 2020

Traffic jam at approach of Swami Vivekanand bridge over river Sabarmati earlier today on the first day of relaxations in movement in Amdavad after prolong period of citywide lockdown pic.twitter.com/0IBmUKCGbV — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) May 19, 2020

These traffic jams indicate that we are returning to the old 'normal' again.