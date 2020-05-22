As India entered the 4th phase of the lockdown with relaxations in the movement of vehicles and people, some of the major cities saw traffic snarls and congestion.
Massive traffic jams were reported from parts of Delhi, Mumbai and Noida, with thousands of buses, cars and two-wheelers, returning to the roads.
Social media platforms have since been flooded with pictures of traffic jams.
Heavy traffic congestion seen at ITO in Delhi. #lockdown pic.twitter.com/lsDvnPpMNH— ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020
Traffic congestion in #KalindiKunj area near Delhi-Noida (Uttar Pradesh) border amid 4th phase of #CoronavirusLockdown (ANI)#COVID19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #NewDelhi pic.twitter.com/xgT8GpLckN— TOI Delhi (@TOIDelhi) May 20, 2020
Traffic largely returning to normal as #COVID19 restrictions are slowly eased in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/gs8OGWUtQV— Sanya Mathur (@sanyamathur29) May 15, 2020
Traffic congestion in Kalindi Kunj area near Delhi-Noida (Uttar Pradesh) border amid the fourth phase of #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/uz3YJeIaZ5— ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020
#Delhi: Heavy traffic congestion observed across national capital after lockdown relaxations | #CoronavirusLockdown #Live #Updates: https://t.co/6BpZdAC2JG pic.twitter.com/kOxRTtaZ5t— Economic Times (@EconomicTimes) May 19, 2020
See the 1st day of lockdown 4 after allowing buses, auto, cabs by Delhi Govt.— Dr. Phool Chand (Pawan) (@chandpc123) May 19, 2020
Can @ArvindKejriwal Ji, explain your own understanding of lockdown?
Traffic congestion near Sarai Kale Khan amid 4th phase #CoronavirusLockdown@KapilMishra_IND @Payal_Rohatgi @TajinderBagga pic.twitter.com/lsWABgVy3v
Confusion, Chaos and Total Disarray have been the hallmark of India's brutal & mindless Lockdown— Pawan_Arya (@allergen_arya) May 19, 2020
Traffic congestion at Delhi-UP border on Monday, May 18, 2020 shows total lack of information sharing from both Delhi and UP Government.#ModiHataoDeshBachao pic.twitter.com/YVmmcauLMC
Noida: Heavy traffic congestion seen at toll booth on Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway, amid nationwide lockdown which has been extended till May 31 to contain the spread of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/zcJqfLuH3A— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 18, 2020
Traffic jam reported on the Western Express Highway at Malad in #Mumbai #Malad pic.twitter.com/dnI2PMNY8B— Metro Mumbai News (@Metro_Mumbai) May 19, 2020
Welcome back to Delhi#Lockdown4— Pooja (@reporter_pooja) May 18, 2020
DND traffic jam pic.twitter.com/VZjHGKvaMn
Heavy Traffic Jam on WEH again today. There Goes the Social Distancing in drains. Bikers are Plying double seats Ambulances getting stuck. With the number of cases in Mumbai God Save us. #mumbai #mumbaitraffic @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/2NjpKZouyg— Chirag.P.Bhatt (@chiragbhattdnce) May 19, 2020
OH MY GOD GUYS A TRAFFIC JAM A TRAFFIC JAM IM SO HAPPY PLEASE FINALLY A TRAFFIC JAM IN MUMBAI pic.twitter.com/k6qy7gt0qg— ً MUSKAAN DAY❤ (@svtfIrt) May 19, 2020
Full Traffic Jam Andheri Highway.@mumbaimatterz@mumbaitraffic@MumbaiPolice@mtptraffic#lockdownindia #Lockdown4 #lockdown pic.twitter.com/wVEBobWMrx— AR SHAIKH (@imarasheed) May 18, 2020
Traffic Jam in Days of #Lockdown !!! #Delhi #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/ncqRaufVkS— Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) May 20, 2020
LOCKDOWN.4 Punjab Ludhiana— Ajit Singh Deol (@a85283925) May 20, 2020
Big traffic jam at ludhiana Gill chownk fly over on 7o'clock pic.twitter.com/cQtlJdvieN
Traffic Jam !! Day after #Telangana announce #lockdown relaxation, heavy traffic on city roads.(but why ? #Covid_19 pandemic is NOT OVER) #StayHomeStaySafe #Hyderabad #TelanganaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/YnPeTCS2sQ— Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) May 20, 2020
Traffic jam at approach of Swami Vivekanand bridge over river Sabarmati earlier today on the first day of relaxations in movement in Amdavad after prolong period of citywide lockdown pic.twitter.com/0IBmUKCGbV— DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) May 19, 2020
These traffic jams indicate that we are returning to the old 'normal' again.