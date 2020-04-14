Stating that the social distancing is the only possible solution for controlling coronavirus, PM Modi has announced that the lockdown will be extended till May 3, 2020.  

He said that this decision was taken after taking to Chief Ministers of various states and is something even the citizens of the country suggested.

In his address, PM Modi also thanked people for staying inside their homes for the last 21 days, adding that it helped the country control the spread of the virus in a huge way.

He said that India is still doing better than a lot of other nations and it is important that we keep at it. 

As for hotspots, areas with most number of cases, checking will be done regularly and if, by April 20, it is found that the spread is being controlled, an ease in lockdown can be announced.

PM Modi also urged people to help the needy and to respect the doctors on the frontline, who are risking their own lives to save ours.