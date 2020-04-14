Stating that the social distancing is the only possible solution for controlling coronavirus, PM Modi has announced that the lockdown will be extended till May 3, 2020.

He said that this decision was taken after taking to Chief Ministers of various states and is something even the citizens of the country suggested.

Until May 3, every countryman will have to remain in lockdown.



During this time, we have to follow discipline in the same way,

Like we have been doing: PM@narendramodi#IndiaFightsCorona #Lockdown2

In his address, PM Modi also thanked people for staying inside their homes for the last 21 days, adding that it helped the country control the spread of the virus in a huge way.

He said that India is still doing better than a lot of other nations and it is important that we keep at it.

#COVID19 testing is being done in over 220 labs. According to world's experience of tackling COVID-19, 1500-1600 beds are needed when cases reach 10,000. We have over 1 lakh beds in India & over 600 hospitals for treating COVID patients. We're expanding these facilities: PM Modi

As for hotspots, areas with most number of cases, checking will be done regularly and if, by April 20, it is found that the spread is being controlled, an ease in lockdown can be announced.

Over the next week, a nationwide check will be conducted on hotspots in every state. By April 20, depending on whether hotspots have been contained successfully and limited by states, conditional easing of lockdown will be considered: PM @NarendraModi #Lockdown2

PM Modi also urged people to help the needy and to respect the doctors on the frontline, who are risking their own lives to save ours.