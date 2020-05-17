Lockdown 4.0 will come into effect from tomorrow, i.e, Monday. The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced that the nationwide lockdown will be in force till the 31st of May.

According to India Today, it will focus on a gradual revival of economic activities while still trying to control the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Earlier it had been reported that PM Modi had been a part of a high-level meeting to discuss the prospect of extending the lockdown and the guidelines that would need to be followed.

The report also states that Home Minister Amit Shah and senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs were part of this meeting. All states and union territories were asked to submit their recommendations and requests to the Centre by Friday.