Disclaimer: This article contains graphic videos. Reader's discretion advised.

In a shocking incident, a group of men in Punjab chopped off a cop's hand after he tried to stop them from being on the streets during the lockdown.

Identified as Nihangs, around 4-5 men were travelling in a vehicle at 6:15 AM, when they were asked to stop by the police officials.

Agitated, they rammed the vehicle against the barricade and later cut a policeman's hand.

Speaking to India Today on the matter, Senior Superintendent of Police, Patiala, Mandeep Singh Sidhu noted:

They were asked to show (curfew) passes. But they crashed the vehicle against the the gate and barricades put up there. An ASI's (Assistant Sub Inspector) hand was chopped off by a sword. A Station House Officer of Sadar Patiala sustained an injury on his elbow and another official suffered an injury on his arm in the attack.

Nihangs chop off Punjab Policeman’s hand after cops stopped them from Patiala market amidst coronavirus lockdown pic.twitter.com/w3i2BpMhsm — #VandeMatram (@VandeyMatram_) April 12, 2020

Goons chop off a policeman's hand in Punjab. The cop carries his own hand to the hospital on a scooty while the goons flee pic.twitter.com/kt79nKtLNI — Khushboo Mattoo ghar par hai (@MattLaemon) April 12, 2020

The injured cops were taken to the hospital, meanwhile the attackers fled the area. Currently, the efforts are on to find and arrest them.