The nationwide lockdown has been extended by another two weeks from 4th May, until 17th May.

Districts have been categorised as red, green and orange zones and the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued specific guidelines to regulate activities within these zones.

Certain activities that will be prohibited across the country despite the categorisation include, travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road.

Schools, colleges, other educational institutions, malls, gyms, cinema halls and restaurants will also remain shut in the entire country. Religious places will remain closed and any kind of gathering, religious, political or social will be prohibited.

Red Zones

Urban areas that fall under red zones have not been given any relaxation as of now. However, construction activities including MGNREGS works will be permitted in the rural areas falling under red zones.

Agricultural activities and operation of brick kilns will also be permitted in the rural areas.

Orange zones

Certain activities have been allowed in the Orange zones. Taxis and cab aggregators will be allowed to operate only with one driver and one passenger per car. Four-wheelers will be allowed to ply on roads with a maximum of three people, one driver and two passengers.

Green Zones

E-commerce has also been allowed to resume operations and deliver non-essential goods in green zones.

While inter-state and intra-state movement will continue to be restricted, buses have been allowed to operate in green zones only with 50% of their capacity.

You can see the complete list of the red, green and orange zones here.