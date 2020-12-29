Our hectic work schedule comes with a few holidays that we all secretly wait for. But, you know what feels great, not having to work on a Friday or a Monday. Yes, I am talking about the long weekends!

And, whether it's traveling or staying at home and doing nothing, long weekends is what gives us true happiness. Though, traveling in covid times does seem risky, lazing around at home seems like a damn good plan too, right?

So we thought we'd help you out on planning your holidays, in advance so that you make the most of it. Here's a list of all the long weekends in 2021.

January

January 1 - Friday (New Year’s Day)

January 2 - Saturday

January 3 - Sunday

January 14 - Friday (Makar Sankranti)

January 16 - Saturday

January 17 - Sunday

*If you take an off on Thursday (13th January) or Monday (18th January), you'll have 4 days to yourself.

January 23 - Saturday

January 24 - Sunday

January 26 - Tuesday (Republic Day)



*If you take a Monday off (25th January), you'll have 4 days off.

February

February 13 - Saturday

February 14 - Sunday

February 16 - Tuesday (Vasant Panchami)

*If you take a Monday off (15th February), you'll have 4 days off.

March

March 11 - Thursday (Maha Shivratri)

March 13 - Saturday

March 14 - Sunday

*If you take Friday off (12th March), you'll have 4 days off.

March 27 - Saturday

March 28 - Sunday

March 29 - Monday (Holi)

April

April 2 – Friday (Good Friday)

April 3- Saturday

April 4 - Sunday

May

May 13 - Thursday (Eid ul-Fitr)

May 15 - Saturday

May 16 - Sunday

*If you take Friday off (14th May), you'll have 4 days off.

June

There are no long weekends in June.

July

July 10 - Saturday

July 11 - Sunday

July 12 - Monday (Rath Yatra)

July 17 - Saturday

July 18 - Sunday

July 20 - Tuesday (Bakri Eid)

*If you take Monday off (19th June), you'll have 4 days off.

August

August 28 - Saturday

August 29 - Sunday

August 30 - Monday (Janmashtami)

September

September 10 - Friday (Ganesh Chaturthi)

September 11 - Saturday

September 12 - Sunday

October

October 15 - Friday (Dussehra)

October 16 - Saturday

October 17 - Sunday

November

November 19 - Friday (Guru Nanak Jayanti)

November 20 - Saturday

November 21 - Sunday

December

December 24 - Friday

December 25 - Saturday (Christmas)

December 26 - Sunday

You're welcome.