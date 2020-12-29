Our hectic work schedule comes with a few holidays that we all secretly wait for. But, you know what feels great, not having to work on a Friday or a Monday. Yes, I am talking about the long weekends!
And, whether it's traveling or staying at home and doing nothing, long weekends is what gives us true happiness. Though, traveling in covid times does seem risky, lazing around at home seems like a damn good plan too, right?
So we thought we'd help you out on planning your holidays, in advance so that you make the most of it. Here's a list of all the long weekends in 2021.
January
January 1 - Friday (New Year’s Day)
January 2 - Saturday
January 3 - Sunday
January 14 - Friday (Makar Sankranti)
January 16 - Saturday
January 17 - Sunday
*If you take an off on Thursday (13th January) or Monday (18th January), you'll have 4 days to yourself.
January 23 - Saturday
January 24 - Sunday
January 26 - Tuesday (Republic Day)
*If you take a Monday off (25th January), you'll have 4 days off.
February
February 13 - Saturday
February 14 - Sunday
February 16 - Tuesday (Vasant Panchami)
*If you take a Monday off (15th February), you'll have 4 days off.
March
March 11 - Thursday (Maha Shivratri)
March 13 - Saturday
March 14 - Sunday
*If you take Friday off (12th March), you'll have 4 days off.
March 27 - Saturday
March 28 - Sunday
March 29 - Monday (Holi)
April
April 2 – Friday (Good Friday)
April 3- Saturday
April 4 - Sunday
May
May 13 - Thursday (Eid ul-Fitr)
May 15 - Saturday
May 16 - Sunday
*If you take Friday off (14th May), you'll have 4 days off.
June
There are no long weekends in June.
July
July 10 - Saturday
July 11 - Sunday
July 12 - Monday (Rath Yatra)
July 17 - Saturday
July 18 - Sunday
July 20 - Tuesday (Bakri Eid)
*If you take Monday off (19th June), you'll have 4 days off.
August
August 28 - Saturday
August 29 - Sunday
August 30 - Monday (Janmashtami)
September
September 10 - Friday (Ganesh Chaturthi)
September 11 - Saturday
September 12 - Sunday
October
October 15 - Friday (Dussehra)
October 16 - Saturday
October 17 - Sunday
November
November 19 - Friday (Guru Nanak Jayanti)
November 20 - Saturday
November 21 - Sunday
December
December 24 - Friday
December 25 - Saturday (Christmas)
December 26 - Sunday
You're welcome.