Our hectic work schedule comes with a few holidays that we all secretly wait for. But, you know what feels great, not having to work on a Friday or a Monday. Yes, I am talking about the long weekends! 

And, whether it's traveling or staying at home and doing nothing, long weekends is what gives us true happiness. Though, traveling in covid times does seem risky, lazing around at home seems like a damn good plan too, right?

So we thought we'd help you out on planning your holidays, in advance so that you make the most of it. Here's a list of all the long weekends in 2021. 

January

January 1 - Friday (New Year’s Day) 

January 2 - Saturday 
January 3 - Sunday

Source: blog.radissonblu.com

January 14 - Friday (Makar Sankranti)

January 16 - Saturday 
January 17 - Sunday 
*If you take an off on Thursday (13th January) or Monday (18th January), you'll have 4 days to yourself. 

Source: blog.savaari.com

January 23 - Saturday 

January 24 - Sunday 
January 26 - Tuesday (Republic Day)
*If you take a Monday off (25th January), you'll have 4 days off. 

Source: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

February

February 13 - Saturday 

February 14 - Sunday 
February 16 - Tuesday (Vasant Panchami)
*If you take a Monday off (15th February), you'll have 4 days off.

Source: www.dnaindia.com

March

March 11 - Thursday (Maha Shivratri) 

March 13 - Saturday 
March 14 - Sunday
*If you take Friday off (12th March), you'll have 4 days off. 

Source: www.news18.com

March 27 - Saturday 

March 28 - Sunday 
March 29 - Monday (Holi)

Source: www.seniority.in

April

April 2 – Friday (Good Friday)

April 3- Saturday 
April 4 - Sunday

Source: www.newstimesassam.com

May

May 13 - Thursday (Eid ul-Fitr)

May 15 - Saturday 
May 16 - Sunday
*If you take Friday off (14th May), you'll have 4 days off. 

Source: www.fabhotels.com

June

There are no long weekends in June. 

July

July 10 - Saturday 

July 11 - Sunday 
July 12 - Monday (Rath Yatra)

Source: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

July 17 - Saturday 

July 18 - Sunday 
July 20 - Tuesday (Bakri Eid)
*If you take Monday off (19th June), you'll have 4 days off. 

Source: www.dnaindia.com

August

August 28 - Saturday 

August 29 - Sunday 
August 30 - Monday (Janmashtami)

Source: www.outlookindia.com

September

September 10 - Friday (Ganesh Chaturthi)

September 11 - Saturday 
September 12 - Sunday

Source: indianexpress.com

October

October 15 - Friday (Dussehra)

October 16 - Saturday 
October 17 - Sunday

Source: traveltriangle.com

November

November 19 - Friday (Guru Nanak Jayanti)

November 20 - Saturday 
November 21 - Sunday

Source: www.indoindians.com

December

December 24 - Friday 

December 25 - Saturday (Christmas)
December 26 - Sunday

Source: traveltriangle.com

You're welcome. 