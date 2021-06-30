The world works in mysterious ways, and sometimes, a picture you see only on paper becomes reality. That's how life went for Chandni Chandran, who recently posted a hilarious as well as heartwarming snippet of her experiences.

In May 2016, Chandni was stressed about the results of the UPSC exams, so she went for a walk with her then-boyfriend. Unbeknownst to her, a photographer from Times of India captured a snap of them walking in the rain.

Chandni didn't pass the exam, but her photo appeared on the newspaper the next day alongside a bunch of other people who had not only passed, but topped!

May 10, 2016.Results of Civil Service Exam 2015 was expected to be out & I was roaming with @mrarunsudarsan to not stress over it. I didn't make it. Next day newspapers were filled with pics of toppers & @timesofindia published this pic of us! Arun called ToI & complained (1/3) pic.twitter.com/mYaemtmm5t — Chandni Chandran (@chandni_ias) June 29, 2021

Her then-boyfriend Arun called the paper and complained. Chandni on the other hand, took the picture as a sign she was destined to not just pass the exam, but also spend her life with Arun.

as we weren't married then 😅.I took it as a sign that my photo was destined to be there in the paper filled with UPSC toppers and that I can happily walk towards any destination with someone holding an umbrella and looking out for me with love unbound when I take each step.(2/3) — Chandni Chandran (@chandni_ias) June 29, 2021

And wouldn't you know it - Chandni Chandran eventually cleared the UPSC exams and now belongs to the 2017 IAS batch. She also got married to Arun Sudarsan, the guy in the picture.

I made it & we got married❣️ Recently I was remnicising about this photo and @mrarunsudarsan being a darling identified and contacted the photographer.@shutterbugnair remembered the photo because of the complaint and graciously sent us the copy. Can't thank you enough😊. (3/3) — Chandni Chandran (@chandni_ias) June 29, 2021

As expected, people online had a lot of things to say about this filmy success/love story.

Chandni is currently posted as sub-divisional magistrate of Kanchanpur, North Tripura. What a wholesome saga!