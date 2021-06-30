The world works in mysterious ways, and sometimes, a picture you see only on paper becomes reality. That's how life went for Chandni Chandran, who recently posted a hilarious as well as heartwarming snippet of her experiences.
In May 2016, Chandni was stressed about the results of the UPSC exams, so she went for a walk with her then-boyfriend. Unbeknownst to her, a photographer from Times of India captured a snap of them walking in the rain.
Chandni didn't pass the exam, but her photo appeared on the newspaper the next day alongside a bunch of other people who had not only passed, but topped!
Her then-boyfriend Arun called the paper and complained. Chandni on the other hand, took the picture as a sign she was destined to not just pass the exam, but also spend her life with Arun.
And wouldn't you know it - Chandni Chandran eventually cleared the UPSC exams and now belongs to the 2017 IAS batch. She also got married to Arun Sudarsan, the guy in the picture.
As expected, people online had a lot of things to say about this filmy success/love story.
Now, a film has to be made..— Dr. M V Rao, IAS (@mvraoforindia) June 30, 2021
Best Wishes to both..
Beautiful turn of life events 👏💐
What a beautiful story. Destiny plays in different ways 😍— SHA (@shaaaleeenee) June 30, 2021
Lol. Life is more dramatic than drama itself— dbt (@dbt2009) June 30, 2021
Lovely story well told!! and the ability to see it in this positive perspective and make it happen!— Nirup Nair (@NirupNair) June 30, 2021
Awwww.. It's such a cute love story..— Madhu Mitha, IFS (@IfsMadhu) June 30, 2021
Wishing u both many more such moments!
Chandni is currently posted as sub-divisional magistrate of Kanchanpur, North Tripura. What a wholesome saga!